SAVOUR THE FLAVOURS OF EUROPE THIS CHRISTMAS

ROMA, ITALY, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christmas is a moment of shared warmth, meaningful traditions and joyful gatherings around the table. Across Europe, the festive season has always been celebrated through flavours that tell stories of craftsmanship, heritage and territory. This year, “The EU Fab 6” is embracing the spirit of the season with the launch of its new “Festive Inspirations”, a curated collection of Christmas ideas now available on the project’s website. Designed to highlight the richness of Europe’s PDO and PGI deli meats and wines, these inspirations invite consumers to rediscover the pleasure of holiday cooking and hosting through simple, authentic seasonal moments.Italian deli meats, deeply rooted in regional culture, naturally complement the generous pace of Christmas. In many homes, they mark the start of the festive season itself: the first aperitifs shared with friends, the return of traditional dishes, and the warmth of preparing food together.Mortadella Bologna PGI brings elegance to the aperitivo with its velvety texture and delicate aroma. Its versatility shines in festive creations such as savoury macarons filled with a light, airy mousse; creamy tartlets to open a celebratory meal; or other delicate bites that set a joyful tone for gatherings.As winter settles in, Cotechino and Zampone Modena PGI return to the centre of holiday tables. Long associated with seasonal traditions and family celebrations, their rich and fragrant character enhances the comforting dishes of December: slices served over soft polenta or buttery mashed potatoes, slow-cooked preparations that fill the home with warmth, or rustic recipes that honour the cultural roots of Christmas.Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, small in size yet full of personality, capture the convivial rhythm of the season. Whether arranged on rustic boards for guests arriving from the cold, folded into winter salads, or enjoyed during relaxed afternoons between one celebration and the next, they embody the informal joy of Christmas days spent in good company.Alongside these festive culinary ideas, European wines from the EU Fab 6 project bring a refined touch to the season’s celebrations, lending themselves to the many moments that define Christmas.The Spanish Garnacha collection, with its remarkable diversity, offers styles suited to every pace of the holidays: the rich, full-bodied reds of PDO Calatayud, the powerful yet elegant wines of PDO Campo de Borja, and the aromatic, fruit-driven expressions of PDO Cariñena — all crafted from 100% Garnacha Tinta — echo the warmth and vibrancy of winter celebrations. Meanwhile, the White Garnacha of PDO Terra Alta, with its citrus and stone-fruit notes, evokes the freshness of coastal winters shaped by the Mediterranean climate.From Abruzzo, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo PDO and Villamagna PDO stand out for their depth and generosity—wines that naturally suit the comforting, abundant nature of Christmas meals. The delicate Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo PDO, with its cherry-pink hue and floral lift, feels at home in moments of conviviality, from aperitif hours to relaxed holiday lunches. Completing the picture, Trebbiano d’Abruzzo PDO offers a fresh, harmonious profile ideal for lighter festive courses and daytime celebrations.In the southwest of France, the wines of the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux bring a touch of effortless elegance to the season. The smooth, velvety reds of Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux PDO and Côtes de Bordeaux PDO are perfect for cosy winter nights, while the whites of Premières Côtes de Bordeaux PDO and Cadillac PDO—bright and floral when young, or developing gentle marmalade aromas as they mature—capture the tradition of sharing something truly special over the holidays.Together, these wines accompany the festive season not through strict rules, but through the pleasure of choosing flavours that elevate the atmosphere of Christmas—whether for generous meals, intimate toasts, or quiet, reflective moments that are part of the holiday rhythm.“As we embrace the holiday season, PDO and PGI products remind us of the extraordinary heritage and dedication behind Europe’s gastronomic excellence,” says Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (project leader), Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (project partner) and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (project partner), and spokesperson for The EU Fab 6 project. “Our new Festive Inspirations celebrate this richness and encourage consumers to discover meaningful, creative ways to enjoy these exceptional deli meats and wines throughout their Christmas traditions.”The complete set of Festive Inspirations — including seasonal ideas, serving suggestions and Christmas reflections on Europe’s most iconic PDO and PGI products — is now available on https://theeufab6.eu/en/event/a-taste-of-europe-for-the-festive-season/ , inviting consumers to bring authentic European flavours into their holiday celebrations.Co-financed by the European Union, The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. 