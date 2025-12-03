AI-DRIVEN SEARCH COLLAPSE: AiMPACT Launches Agentic AI SEO-GEO Amplifier to Counter Growing Risk for UK SMEs

AiMPACT is bringing agentic AI systems to purpose-drive SMEs Carole Landon, Chief AI Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of AiMPACT Luca Bellavita, Chief AI Innovation Officer

Pioneering Autonomous Agentic AI Workflow System Helps UK SMEs Regain Visibility and Revenue in the Age of AI Search

Our mission is to democratise the kind of autonomous agentic AI systems that large enterprises already deploy, putting that power directly into the hands of purpose-driven SMEs” — Carole Landon, Chief AI Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of AiMPACT

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiMPACT, a Cambridge-based AI consultancy and growth services agency, today announced the launch of the AiMPACT Agentic AI SEO-GEO Amplifier, a proprietary, automated agentic AI workflow system designed to protect and grow revenue for UK purpose-driven Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) facing the devastating collapse in organic search traffic.The launch is a direct response to the unprecedented shift in the search landscape, which is undergoing its largest shift in three decades. Forbes states that recent research has shown that AI Overviews can cause a 15-64% decline in organic traffic, based on industry and search and type. Furthermore, roughly 60% of searches now yield no clicks at all, as AI generated answers satisfy them directly on the search results page. This “zero-click crisis” has turned organic traffic into a critical vulnerability for local businesses.“For the median UK SME, even a modest 10% drop in web traffic can wipe out more than £25,000 in annual sales according to SQ Magazine’s analysis of typical UK small business revenue and conversion rates. And for higher-revenue firms, those losses can easily reach six figures and beyond,” said Carole Landon, Chief AI Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of AiMPACT. “At current trends, this collapse in organic visibility could collectively drain hundreds of millions of pounds from UK businesses over the next year. Our mission is to democratise the kind of autonomous agentic AI systems that large enterprises already deploy, putting that power directly into the hands of purpose-driven SMEs so they can not only protect but expand their market share in this new era.”Harnessing AI Search with Agentic TechnologyFor companies that are able to move quickly and optimise their SEO content strategy for this new paradigm, there is a powerful first-mover advantage. SEO is evolving into a content-led discipline. While technical foundations remain essential, true visibility in AI search now depends on content that anticipates user intent, answers questions naturally, and delivers unique insight or expertise.The AiMPACT Agentic AI SEO-GEO Amplifier is a strategic solution built around five core, agentic optimisations, transforming how SMEs appear in generative search results:Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO): Rewrites and structures content for concise Q&A formats, ensuring a business’s content is the source cited by Search Engine AI Overviews, such as Google’s.Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO): Optimises language and content structure so generative AI models, such as ChatGPT and Gemini, include the business’s information when synthesising comprehensive answers.Advanced Structured Data & Schema: Automatically implements rich schema markup across every page, making content eligible for enhanced snippets, knowledge panels, and AI answer feeds. Approximately 72% of top search results now rely on structured data for enhanced visibility, according to industry sources.Enhanced EEAT Content: Augments content with expert author bylines, robust citations, and up-to-date information, boosting search engine signals for Expertise, Experience, Authority, and Trust (EEAT).Local Search Proliferation: Hyper-focused on local SEO essentials - including Google Business Profile integration and local keyword targeting, to ensure the business features prominently in local map packs and answers. Further reports indicate that 42% of “near me” searchers click a result in the top-3 local pack within AI Overviews.Luca Bellavita, Chief AI Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of AiMPACT, commented on the paradigm shift: “Traditional SEO is simply unable to compete with the pace of AI evolution. We are replacing slow, expensive, manual processes with intelligent, human-supervised agents that operate at speed and scale. We don’t just repair the lost revenue; we engineer an advantage, achieving a 50-75% reduction in cost while delivering significantly higher output and ensuring the content is factually accurate, safe, and recognised as authoritative by AI-driven search systems.”The AiMPACT Agentic AI SEO-GEO Amplifier is now available for deployment, with a Founding Client Programme open to purpose-driven businesses in sectors such as financial services, green tech, climate tech, and consumer lifestyle. While the programme itself is not limited, the exclusive early-access terms and incentives are designed to reward early adopters ready to lead in the AI search era.** ENDS **About AiMPACTAiMPACT is the world’s first AI consultancy and growth services agency pioneering autonomous agents and agentic AI workflows. Combining decades of big-brand expertise with cutting-edge innovation, AiMPACT empowers purpose-driven SMEs to accelerate business and digital transformation through strategic AI consultancy, intelligent automation and scalable growth systems.Its agentic workflow systems deliver exceptional agility, efficiency and performance - from concept to implementation - reducing human oversight while boosting quality, output, and ROI. This is a transformative shift, powered by self-optimising AI that redefines what’s possible.WHERE PURPOSE MEETS PERFORMANCE.

