Upcycled Vegetable Snacks Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Upcycled Vegetable Snacks Global Market Report 2025

It will grow to $1.71 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Upcycled Vegetable Snacks Market?

The market for upcycled vegetable snacks has seen robust growth in the past several years. The industry, valued at $1.17 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $1.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past include heightened consumer understanding of food waste and sustainability issues, a burgeoning demand for healthier snacking options, a rise in the popularity of upcycled and ethical brands within the millennial and gen Z demographics, an increase in retailers and private labels adopting sustainable products, and greater availability of vegetable by-products from food processors and juice manufacturers.

Predictions for the upcycled vegetable snacks industry suggest a robust upswing, forecasted to reach $1.71 billion by 2029. The projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 7.7%. Factors propelling this growth in the forecast period can be traced back to the surge in corporate sustainability and net-zero targets, increased policy support and incentives to minimize waste and promote circular economy, a rise in investment interest towards sustainable food start-ups, heightened consumer readiness to pay for certified sustainable products, and extended distribution via traditional retail and online platforms. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass technological progress in processing techniques, improvements in ingredient formulation enhancing nutritional density and protein content, packaging innovations intended to lower carbon emissions and enhance recyclability, advancements in upcycled content labelling and certification processes, and novel approaches in scalable contract production.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Upcycled Vegetable Snacks Global Market Growth?

The upcycled vegetable snacks market is anticipated to experience growth due to the increasing need for solutions to reduce food wastage. The concept of reducing food waste is tied to the aim of decreasing the amount of consumable food that gets thrown away across the supply chain, in order to conserve resources and lessen environmental damage. Escalating food prices and economic stress are leading both households and businesses to limit wastage and utilize resources in a more effective manner, thereby piquing interest in upcycled food items. Upcycled vegetable snacks contribute to food waste reduction by repurposing surplus, flawed, or discarded vegetables into wholesome snacks. This not only prevents these eatable items from being disposed of but also transforms potential waste into valuable food items. For example, Wastemanaged, a company based in the UK that offers waste collection services to businesses, reported a 2025 goal by the UK government to reduce food wastage by 20%, with a major target of a 50% reduction by 2030. Consequently, the surging demand for reducing food waste is propelling the upcycled vegetable snacks market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Upcycled Vegetable Snacks Market?

Major players in the Upcycled Vegetable Snacks Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mondelez International Inc.

• Del Monte Pacific

• Imperfect Foods

• Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips Inc.

• Planetarians

• THEO’s Plant-Based

• Bake Me Healthy

• Cascara Foods

• Confetti Snacks

• Growers Garden

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Upcycled Vegetable Snacks Industry?

Leading businesses in the upcycled snacks market are increasingly focused on creating unique products like plant-based full protein snacks. The aim of these innovations is to augment nutritional content, upgrade the product's functionality, and meet the escalating demand for sustainable, health-oriented choices. For example, in January 2025, B-Sides, an American snack company, introduced a new product to the market- upcycled oat-based crunch puffs. This product offers not only a sustainable snacking option that is high in protein and full of flavor but is also friendly to those with allergies. Every bag contains 10 grams of wholesome plant-based protein and serves the purpose of reducing food waste by utilizing excess oats. The advent of such products underscores the influence of upcycling and plant-based nutrition on the evolution of the sustainable snack market.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Upcycled Vegetable Snacks Market Report?

The upcycled vegetable snacks market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Snack Format: Chips And Crisps, Puffs And Extruded Snacks, Crackers And Crispy Bites, Bars With Vegetable Incl., Baked Snack Mixes

2) By Root Vegetables: Carrot, Leafy Greens, Legumes, Other Surplus Veg

3) By Processing Type: Baked, Air-Dried Or Dehydrated, Vacuum-Fried, Extruded

4) By Go-to-Market: Clean-Label, Low-Sodium, High-Fiber Or Protein, Gluten-Free, Verified Upcycled Content, Impact-Labeled, CO₂e Avoided Or Pack, kilo Gram Food Saved

5) By Sales Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Retail And Subscriptions, Convenience Stores, Foodservice And Vending, Specialty Stores, Private Label

Subsegments:

1) By Chips And Crisps: Potato Chips, Vegetable Chips, Mixed Veggie Crisps

2) By Puffs And Extruded Snacks: Corn-based Puffs, Rice-based Puffs, Lentil Or Legume Puffs

3) By Crackers And Crispy Bites: Multigrain Veggie Crackers, Seed And Veggie Crackers, Savory Veggie Bites

4) By Bars With Vegetable Incl.: Veggie Protein Bars, Veggie Energy Bars, Snack Or Trail Bars with Veg Pieces

5) By Baked Snack Mixes: Mixed Veg Chips And Nuts, Roasted Legume Mixes, Veggie Trail Mix

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Upcycled Vegetable Snacks Industry?

In the Upcycled Vegetable Snacks Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the biggest region for the year 2024. Anticipations point towards Asia-Pacific as the region with the most rapid growth in the ensuing forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

