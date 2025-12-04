Telecom Edge Data Platform Market Size Worth $10.7 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Telecom Edge Data Platform Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $3.38 billion in 2024 to $4.27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Telecom Edge Data Platform Market Worth?

The telecom edge data platform market size has seen tremendous growth in the recent past. The predicted growth suggests a rise from $3.38 billion in 2024 to $4.27 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. The significant increment in the historic phase is linked to the escalating adoption of cloud computing, greater use of internet of things (IoT) devices, flourishing demand for applications requiring low-latency, expansion of telecom networks, and an increased necessity for data processing at the edge.

In the forthcoming years, the telecom edge data platform market is projected to experience substantial growth, scaling to a value of $10.71 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. The projection for this period attributes the growth to factors such as increased demand for edge computing solutions, a surge in the adoption of distributed networks by enterprises, a burgeoning need for real-time analytical solutions, 5G infrastructure development, and an escalated focus on improving operational efficiency. Progressive trends to look out for within the forecast period encompass advancements in edge software technology, hardware innovations at the edge, enhancements in network optimization, and the advent of solutions intended for strengthening edge security.

What Are The Factors Driving The Telecom Edge Data Platform Market?

The proliferation of 5G networks at a fast pace is projected to spur the growth of the telecom edge data platform market in the foreseeable future. Encompassing high-speed data, ultra-low latency and improved capacity, 5G networks represent the forefront of mobile connectivity, supporting advancements like immersive gaming and internet of things. The spread of 5G networks is ascendant, fostered by the surging demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity that caters to real-time digital applications. Empowering faster data processing and lessening latency at network boundaries, telecom edge data platforms amplify the extension of 5G networks. These platforms enable competent network management, real-time analytics, and uninterrupted connectivity which magnifies the performance and expandability of upcoming 5G services. For instance, a report from Nokia Corporation, a telecommunication company based in Finland, stated that 5G subscriptions in India hit 290 million in 2024, with expectations of a 2.65-fold increase, reaching 770 million by 2028. Thus, the brisk expansion of 5G networks is propelling the growth of the telecom edge data platform market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Telecom Edge Data Platform Market?

Major players in the Telecom Edge Data Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Lenovo Group Limited

• Intel Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Fujitsu Limited

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Telecom Edge Data Platform Market?

Leading businesses involved in the telecom edge data platform market are concentrating on crafting superior solutions such as AI-empowered telecom data platforms to augment real-time analytics and network intelligence. An AI-based telecom data platform is a sophisticated system designed to process and examine telecom data at the edge, facilitating quicker decision-making, heightened operational efficiency, and enriched user experiences. For example, LigaData, an American data analytics software firm, unveiled the Telecom Data Fabric 4.0 and Telecom AI Apps in February 2024. This innovative telecom data platform enables telecom operators to create state-of-the-art data platforms which combines real-time data pipelines, AI-driven automation, and predictive insights throughout networks. It grants operators the ability to utilize AI for increasing revenues, predicting customer attrition, and optimizing networks while still safeguarding data privacy and control. The Telecom Data Fabric 4.0 promotes data flexibility, quickens digital transition, and aids in offering smart, low-delay telecom services.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Telecom Edge Data Platform Market Share?

The telecom edge data platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Network Optimization, Content Delivery, Internet Of Things (IoT) Management, Security, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Edge Servers, Gateways, Routers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment

2) By Software: Edge Management Software, Data Analytics Software, Virtualization Software, Security Software, Network Monitoring Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training Services

View the full telecom edge data platform market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-edge-data-platform-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Telecom Edge Data Platform Market?

In the 2025 Telecom Edge Data Platform Global Market Report, North America is reported as the leading region from 2024 with a projected growth status. Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, is foreseen to register the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

