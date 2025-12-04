Truck Scale Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Truck Scale Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Truck Scale Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $3.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Forecast For The Truck Scale Market From 2024 To 2029?

Over the past few years, the truck scale industry has seen robust growth, with its market size projected to increase from $2.48 billion in 2024 to $2.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The upward trend in the historical period can be linked to a rise in demand for precise vehicle weight assessments, an expanded use of automation in industrial weighing processes, an escalating requirement for adherence to government weight regulations, heightened monitoring of vehicle loads in transit hubs, and amplified investments in infrastructure and industrial endeavors.

Significant growth is anticipated in the truck scale market over the coming years, with predictions suggesting it will reach $3.43 billion by 2029, maintaining a 6.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The projected growth within this period is largely credited to the escalating need for data-centric fleet and logistics optimization, a heightened emphasis on sustainability and fuel efficacy via accurate weighing, an increase in industrial automation and digital transformation efforts, a larger government focus on road safety and transport adherence, and a growing trend towards cloud-linked weighing systems. Key trends for the forecasted period encompass improvements in smart weighing technology, creation of cloud-integrated scale systems, advancements in automatic axle weighing, the use of corrosion-resistant, durable materials, and the expansion of predictive maintenance solutions.

Download a free sample of the truck scale market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30145&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Truck Scale Market?

The truck scale market is predicted to grow due to an increase in logistics and freight volumes. This refers to the total amount of products that are moved, stored, and handled across various modes of transport within different supply chain networks. The rise in logistics and freight volumes is primarily caused by an uptick in international trade activities, which in turn increases the need for efficient transportation and supply chain services. Truck scales contribute to logistics and freight operations by providing accurate measurements of vehicles and loads, thereby improving efficiency, ensuring safety, and helping maintain regulatory compliance throughout transportation procedures. For example, in June 2025, the United States Department of Transportation reported that cross-border U.S. freight shipments with Canada and Mexico amounted to $144.8 billion in March, marking an 8.4% increase from March 2024. Consequently, the surge in logistics and freight volumes is fuelling the growth of the truck scale market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Truck Scale Market?

Major players in the Truck Scale Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mettler Toledo International Inc.

• Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC

• Rice Lake Weighing Systems Inc.

• Fairbanks Scales Inc.

• PRECIA MOLEN S.A.

• Yamato Scale Co. Ltd.

• Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company

• Intercomp Company LLC

• B-TEK Scales LLC

• Walz Scale And Scanner Weighing Solutions Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Truck Scale Market?

Main players in the truck scale market, such as Rice Lake Weighing Systems Inc., are concentrating efforts on creating innovative solutions like in-motion weighing systems to improve efficiency, precision, and throughput. These advanced methods measure the weight of vehicles in motion without them having to stop. For example, the US manufacturing company introduced Survivor OTR-IMS, an advanced moving truck scale system, in January 2025. With a strategy to underscore efficiency in high-traffic operations by allowing weighing without interruption, this system also introduces a unique single-draft technology, offering legally acceptable weights for vehicles moving at a maximum speed of 6 miles per hour. The OTR-IMS system, inclusive of the 1280 Enterprise Series weight indicator, LaserLight3 remote display, and a DOT-grade speed sensor, works with both existing and new SURVIVOR OTR truck scales, regardless of steel or concrete decks. As the system optimizes throughput, it also cuts down on emissions, decreases maintenance, and bolsters safety by enabling weighments to be completed from the driver's cab.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Truck Scale Market Segments

The truck scale market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Portable Truck Scales, Fixed Truck Scales

2) By Technology: Analog Truck Scales, Digital Truck Scales

3) By Scale Capacity: Below 30,000 lbs, 30,001 lbs - 70,000 lbs, 70,001 lbs - 100,000 lbs, Above 100,000 lbs

4) By Application: Logistics, Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Waste Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User Size: Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporations, Government And Municipal Authorities

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Truck Scales: Axle Weigh Pads, Portable Weighbridges, Wheel Load Scales, Modular Truck Scales, Mobile Platform Scales

2) By Fixed Truck Scales: Pit-Mounted Weighbridges, Surface-Mounted Weighbridges, Concrete Deck Scales, Steel Deck Scales, In-Motion Weighing Systems

View the full truck scale market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/truck-scale-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Truck Scale Market Landscape?

In the Truck Scale Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region in 2024. Moving forward, the highest anticipated growth is projected in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Truck Scale Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-trucks-global-market-report

Heavy Duty Trucks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-duty-trucks-global-market-report

Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialized-freight-trucking-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.