Ecer Debuts at Manufacturing Indonesia, 'AI Procurement' Solution Reshapes Cross-Border Trade Experience

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Ecer made its debut at Manufacturing Indonesia, presenting its AI-driven cross-border trade solutions to global exhibitors. The marketplace's innovative “Intelligent Business Opportunity Matching” technology and its newly upgraded “AI Procurement” system quickly became highlights of the exhibition, attracting strong interest from international buyers and manufacturing enterprises.Ecer's “AI Procurement” system applies advanced algorithms to rapidly analyze buyers' detailed needs, including product parameters, technical standards, and certification requirements. It then precisely matches and recommends the most suitable suppliers. Many buyers who tested the system on-site said that Ecer's AI Procurement significantly shortens supplier screening time, enables faster identification of partners meeting strict quality requirements, and enhances the efficiency of cross-border operations. This is especially valuable for industries that demand rigorous precision and certification compliance, such as medical devices, industrial machinery, and smart manufacturing.To solve one of the biggest challenges in global trade—language barriers—Ecer has built an intelligent real-time communication system. It supports translation in more than 20 languages and integrates a professional terminology database covering over 100 industries. The system accurately interprets specialized content, including certifications, material specifications, and technical parameters, enabling seamless professional communication.A Malaysian buyer who experienced the system commented, “It doesn't just communicate in my language—it connects me directly with qualified local suppliers like LTD Intelligent Equipment Co,Ltd ., a professional manufacturer of wet grinding and mixing equipment . It makes cross-border procurement faster, clearer, and more reliable.”Powered by AI, Ecer integrates the full business process—from supply-demand posting and promotion to customer targeting, negotiation, and order confirmation—creating a comprehensive, efficient digital trade chain. This holistic approach is greatly improving the speed and transparency of international trade.Looking ahead, Ecer will continue expanding the application of AI in the foreign trade sector. Through ongoing innovation and professional service systems, the marketplace aims to help global enterprises—including manufacturers like LTD Intelligent Equipment Co,Ltd.,—accelerate market penetration, precisely engage international buyers, and jointly promote a new era of intelligent, highly efficient cross-border trade.

