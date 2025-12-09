Leatherby Center’s Incubator Program Leads StarQuiz.AI Founder to CalOSBA Grant Success

The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Exterior StarQuiz.AI Blue Symbol StarQuiz.AI Logo

ORANGE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation often starts with a simple question. For Orange County entrepreneur Alp Can Cizem, that question was how to make learning more interactive, intelligent, and measurable. His answer became StarQuiz.AI – a platform that uses artificial intelligence to help teachers and teams create adaptive quizzes that turn traditional testing into engaging, data-driven experiences.Cizem’s idea gained traction after joining Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics , where he participated in the Incubator Program – part of the Center’s statewide CalOSBA-funded Inclusive Innovation Hub. There, he transformed his early prototype into a viable business model and earned a CalOSBA Innovation Grant , marking a major milestone for both his company and the region’s inclusive startup ecosystem.From Idea to ImpactCizem began exploring AI-driven learning tools after noticing how traditional quizzes often failed to hold students’ attention or provide meaningful feedback to teachers. He saw an opportunity to merge his background in technology with a growing need for smarter, more engaging learning platforms.That insight became the foundation for StarQuiz.AI, which empowers educators, corporate trainers, and community organizations to design smart quizzes that adapt in real time to user performance. The result is a more personalized learning experience – one that encourages participation while giving instructors immediate insights through built-in analytics.Having already launched multiple software ventures, including prior work in AI and education technology, Cizem joined the Leatherby Center’s Incubator Program to refine his next idea and build a scalable foundation for StarQuiz.AI.“By the time I was connected to the Leatherby Center, I had already launched other ventures in the software space,” Cizem said. “But through the incubator program, I was able to clarify StarQuiz.AI’s focus and strengthen our business model. The mentors helped me sharpen our positioning and identify the best path for sustainable growth.”Since launching an early beta, StarQuiz.AI has been tested by local teachers and business training teams who report higher engagement and retention rates. Their feedback, Cizem says, confirmed that simple, smart technology can transform how people learn.The Power of Mentorship and InclusionThrough weekly mentor sessions and business-development workshops, Cizem refined both his pitch and product strategy. Guidance from the Leatherby Center’s Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIRs) helped him clarify his pricing model, enhance classroom features, and develop subscription tiers that could scale sustainably.“Alp’s story illustrates what can happen when great ideas meet the right support system,” said Dr. Cynthia West, Assistant Dean of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programs for the Leatherby Center at Chapman’s Argyros College of Business and Economics. “Through our CalOSBA-funded Inclusive Innovation Hub, we’re empowering both student and community entrepreneurs from all backgrounds to turn innovation into opportunity.”That mix of structure, mentorship, and community ultimately helped Cizem secure his CalOSBA Innovation Grant – fueling StarQuiz.AI’s expansion and highlighting Leatherby Center’s commitment to making entrepreneurship accessible to all – whether participants come from academia or the broader community.Driving Innovation Through Community AccessFor Cizem, what began as a side project has evolved into a purpose-driven startup. His journey shows how the Center’s resources and programs help entrepreneurs translate innovation into real-world solutions.As Orange County’s official Accelerate California Inclusive Innovation Hub, Leatherby Center offers no-cost access to mentorship, incubator, and accelerator programs that help startups grow sustainably – from business-model design to investor readiness.“The Leatherby Center makes entrepreneurship accessible to everyone,” Cizem said. “It’s rare to find a place where you can walk in with an idea and walk out with a business plan, mentors, and a network that believes in your success.”Looking ahead, Cizem plans to continue enhancing StarQuiz.AI’s adaptive learning technology and expand its reach to more classrooms and organizations. “We’re constantly improving the platform based on real-world feedback from educators and learners,” he said.Join the Next Leatherby Incubator CohortApplications are now open for the Leatherby Center’s next Incubator Program, welcoming both students and community founders ready to grow their ideas into sustainable ventures. Participants receive tailored mentorship, expert training, and access to a collaborative entrepreneurial network – at no cost – through funding from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA).To learn more or apply for the next cohort, visit www.chapman.edu/leatherby-center/incubator-and-accelerator-programs.aspx About the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy. Ralph W. Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics | Chapman University.About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from over 100 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 “high research activity” institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious honor society. Chapman also includes the Harry and Diane Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine. The university features the No. 4 film school and No. 66 business school in the U.S. Learn more about Chapman University: http://www.chapman.edu/ Disclaimer: Funded in part through a grant with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA). All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate.

