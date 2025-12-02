Georgia Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine Pills to Connecticut

David X. Sullivan, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that TYRONE BROWN, 33, of Lithonia, Georgia, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to 120 months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine pills to Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between approximately January 2022 and March 2024, Brown mailed parcels containing methamphetamine pills from Georgia to addresses in New Haven associated with Gregory Grant and others. Investigators identified approximately 79 suspicious parcels shipped from Brown to Grant during that time. In January 2023, investigators conducted a court-authorized search of an intercepted parcel and found 16 ziplock sandwich bags containing a total of more than four kilograms of multicolored methamphetamine pills and a firearm. The investigation also revealed that Grant made multiple payments to Brown during the conspiracy.

Brown was arrested on April 7, 2025. A search of his residence on that date revealed numerous pills and a handgun.

Brown has been detained since his arrest. On September 2, 2025, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Grant, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on March 12, 2025, and is detained while awaiting sentencing.

This investigation has been conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force, which includes members from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service – Office of the Inspector General, and the Hartford, Plainville, and Meriden Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathaniel J. Gentile and Jocelyn Courtney Kaoutzanis.