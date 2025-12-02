Repeat offender felon receives 72-month sentence for illegal reentry into United States

McALLEN, Texas – A 23-year-old Mexican national has been ordered to federal prison for illegally reentering the country again, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Mario Alberto Almanzan-Mata pleaded guilty Aug. 28.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton has now ordered him to serve 72 months in federal prison. Not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment. At the hearing, the court considered Almanzan-Mata’s criminal and immigration history to include convictions for evading law enforcement and domestic violence. The court also heard about a a pattern of violent behavior that places members of the community in significant danger. In handing down the sentence, the court noted the seriousness of his criminal history.

He was removed on two prior occasions, most recently May 27. Authorities discovered him again July 7 in Mission. Almanzan-Mata had admitted he illegally reentered the country earlier that day near Hidalgo.

Almanzan-Mata has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jose A. Garcia prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.