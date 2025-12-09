Loren Colin Announces Independent, Nonpartisan Campaign for Congress in California’s 34th District

Loren Colin, Independent nonpartisan candidate for Congress in California’s 34th District, stands on the North Broadway Bridge eyeing this historic part of Los Angeles.

Loren Colin launches an Independent congressional campaign focused on systemic reform, fair taxes, healthcare for all, and housing that is affordable in CA-34.

People deserve a representative who works for them, not the political parties or special interests. My only constituency, now and forever, are the 740,000 residents of CA-34.” — Loren Colin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Loren Colin, a lifelong Independent and longtime Los Angeles resident formally announced his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in California’s 34th Congressional District. Although he has been meeting voters and building community support since the spring, this marks the official public launch of his campaign ahead of the June 2, 2026 primary election.Colin is running as a nonpartisan to give the people of CA-34 something they have not had in years: a real choice.“For too long, I felt angry and frustrated by a system that told us we only have two options,” Colin said. “I’m running because I want to give people who feel like me a real option, one that answers to no special interests or parties, only to the people."Systemic Change to Improve your LifeColin argues that electing even a handful of Independents to Congress would force both major parties to negotiate, govern and return power to the public.“The truth is that both parties take contributions from billionaire donors and PACs,” he said. “When we elect enough Independents to deny both parties a majority, we get the House back, and we start doing the business of the people. My campaign is about having the courage to change the system so the government finally works for us.”Key PrioritiesAs a representative for CA-34, Colin is prioritizing four urgent issues affecting families in Los Angeles to make residents healthier, wealthier, more secure and happier.Fair and Equal Taxes: Enact laws that require the ultra-rich to pay the same percentage in taxes on all income sources–inheritance, capital gains and loans against stock–that working people pay on their wages. Colin emphasizes that, “this isn’t just fair, it’s common sense.”Healthcare for All: Create a tax-funded public healthcare system that covers every American from cradle to grave. Such a system costs less than private insurance premiums, deductibles and co-pays, never bankrupts families and is always there when needed.Make Homes and Life Affordable: Build all types of housing everywhere in Los Angeles to make the city livable again, ensuring parents and grandparents know their kids have a future here. Create programs that incentivize Los Angeles to upzone the 73% of the city that is exclusively single family home zones to multi-family home zones, as well as to modernize and speed up permitting. Create federal loan guarantees to build all types of multi-family homes. Solving housing also means great jobs, increased local government revenues for infrastructure and green space, less displacement, less homelessness and improved public safety.A CA-34 Where We All Thrive: CA-34 has been targeted by the Federal government with ICE raids. Now is the time to end the economic damage caused by the raids, document undocumented residents with a fair and humane pathway to legal residency, and restore dignity by securing the rights of legal residents and citizens regardless of skin color or ethnic background.A Normal Person, Not a Career PoliticianColin has spent his entire adult life working outside of politics and has never been part of the political establishment.“I am not a professional politician. I have worked my whole life and answer to no special interests left or right,” he said. “My only constituency, now and forever, are the 740,000 residents of CA-34.”A Campaign of Courage and Dignity for AllColin’s campaign centers on restoring dignity, fairness and equal treatment under the law, principles he believes have been lost in modern politics.“America is the greatest country in the world, but somewhere along the way our political system got out of sync with our ideals,” Colin said. “People are hurting and they don’t see a way out. It’s time to give them a chance for real change and to show them that better is possible when we all play our role and work together.”About Loren ColinLoren Colin is a lifelong Independent and an everyday Angeleno running for Congress in California’s 34th District. His campaign is built on fairness, transparency and a commitment to representing all residents, not political parties or special interests, in order to materially improve the lives of every constituent.Media Inquiries: press@lorencolinforcongress.com

