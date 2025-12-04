Elite Nail Spa in Acworth Voted ‘Best of Georgia 2025’ for Second Consecutive Year

Elite Nail Spa Acworth

Local Salon Recognized for Excellence in Nail Services, Facials and Customer Care, Attributes Success to Loyal Clientele and Dedicated Team

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Nail Spa, a premier destination for nail services and skincare in the Atlanta metro area, is thrilled to announce it has been voted " Best of Georgia 2025 ." This prestigious accolade marks the second consecutive year the salon has received this honor, solidifying its reputation for excellence in the beauty industry.The unprecedented achievement of winning the award back-to-back in 2024 and 2025 underscores Elite Nail Spa's commitment to exceptional service, sanitation standards, and artistry in both beauty and wellness.The award is attributed to the talented team of technicians and estheticians and the support of their loyal clients in Acworth, Kennesaw, Marietta, Dallas, Woodstock, and the surrounding areas. Elite Nail Spa is committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in nail care and facial treatments.Elite Nail Spa prides itself on offering a luxurious and relaxing experience, specializing in a wide range of services including advanced nail art, gel manicures, therapeutic spa pedicures, customized Korean facials, lashes and waxing. The salon ensures personalized attention for every guest, making it the premier destination for nail services and skincare in the region.Elite Nail Spa invites the community to celebrate this double victory by booking an appointment to experience the award-winning service.About Elite Nail Spa: Elite Nail Spa is a premier, client-focused salon located in Acworth, GA, dedicated to providing top-tier manicures, pedicures, facials, lashes and nail art in a luxurious and hygienic environment. We strive to offer both innovative treatments and comprehensive skincare solutions for customers throughout Metro Atlanta.For more information about Elite Nail Spa and to book an appointment, please visit https://elitenailspa-acworth.com or call 770-529-3500.Sources:2025: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2025/beauty-spa 2024: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2024/beauty-spa

