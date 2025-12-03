How Palestinian Roots Shaped an American Ambassador

Brian welcomes Ambassador (ret.) Theodore “Ted” Kattouf, who previously served as US Ambassador to Syria and the United Arab Emirates, as well as President and CEO of the leading nonprofit organization Amideast. Kattouf reflects on how his Palestinian-American background shaped his diplomatic career and worldview. The two also take time to honor the life and legacy of Paul Kattouf, Ted’s son and Brian’s high school classmate, who was murdered in 2024.

