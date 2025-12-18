Omar Offendum Live: Arab Pop Art Closing Night

Join us for the closing celebration of MEI’s Arab Pop Art exhibition, featuring a live performance by Syrian-American rapper, spoken word poet, and storyteller Omar Offendum. This special evening of poetry and music draws inspiration from the hakawati storytelling traditions of Damascus, while staying firmly rooted in the stories, rhythms, and streets of Offendum’s hometown, New York City.

Through spoken word and music, the program bridges East and West, echoing the spirit of the exhibition itself, which unites these worlds through the works of 13 visionary artists.

This is your final opportunity to see the exhibition and enjoy a live performance by Omar Offendum, who features in an artwork in the exhibition by renowned Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj.

Recent press reviews include Vogue Arabia and Architectural Digest.

​​Omar Offendum is a Syrian-American rapper, spoken word poet, and theatrical storyteller known for his signature blend of hip-hop and Arabic poetry. Over the course of his 20-year career, he was named a Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow, an Arab America Foundation “40 Under 40” award recipient, and toured the world to promote his ground-breaking music while helping to raise millions of dollars for various humanitarian relief groups. His recent foray into theater with the off-Broadway hit production “Little Syria” has earned him a spot in The Public Theater’s distinguished “New York Voices” commission program, while selling out multiple runs at iconic venues across the country – including BAM, The Old Town School in Chicago, The Center for Artistic Performance at UCLA, HERE Arts Center in SoHo, and Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater in NYC. After spending 17 beautiful years in Los Angeles, Offendum currently resides in New York with his wife and two young children, whilst forever daydreaming about the jasmine tree-lined streets of Damascus.

Image: Omar Offendum besides his portrait by Hassan Hajjaj, Omar Offendum, 2013. Courtesy of the artist and Yossi Milo Gallery, New York.

Lead sponsorship by the Open Mind Project, additional support provided by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Washington, D.C.