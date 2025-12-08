Touch-A-Life Foundation & The U-Group LLC Launch ‘Impact Plus’ to Amplify Giving for Nonprofit Organizations

Driving stronger donor engagement and equipping NPOs with sustainable, long-term funding pathways.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation and The U-Group LLC (Los Gatos, CA) today announced a strategic partnership to expand predictable, mission-driven funding for NPO’s through corporate gifting and consumer purchases.

The partnership introduces “Impact Plus,” a revenue-sharing program that channels a portion of everyday purchases—sourced from Touch-A-Life, identified suppliers—directly to participating NPO’s. Eligible products (for example: wines, vitamins and other curated items) are purchased by members, shipped by suppliers, and up to 20% of the generated revenue is deposited into NPO’s accounts to support member-selected causes.

Touch-A-Life Foundation provides an integrated infrastructure that helps NPO’s leverage their membership and donor networks, manage mission communications (including TAL Radio), and supplement traditional fundraising with steady alternative revenue streams.

The U-Group brings corporate gifting expertise and partnership development to scale the program’s corporate and consumer channels.

This partnership unlocks a powerful opportunity for nonprofits: the ability to translate everyday spending into long-term mission support. With Impact Plus, we’re turning simple choices into positive change, giving organizations and their communities a reliable new channel to fuel their impact.”

— Kishore Gadiraju, Director, Touch-A-Life Foundation

“We’re proud to collaborate with Touch-A-Life to unlock additional revenue sources through corporate gifting and strategic supplier partnerships,” said Sanjeev Chitre, Managing Partner of The U. Group LLC.

About Touch-A-Life Foundation

Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress. We empower non-profits and individuals to access critical resources to make a difference and drive lasting social change.

About The U-Group LLC

The U-Group LLC, based in Los Gatos, California, is built on the belief that business can be a force for good. Through its corporate gifting and partnership program, the company designs and manages curated gifting experiences, nurtures supplier relationships, and develops revenue-sharing models that transform everyday corporate and consumer spending into sustainable funding for mission-driven causes. By aligning commerce with purpose, The U-Group helps organizations create meaningful impact while strengthening connections with clients, employees, and communities.

For media or partnership inquiries:

Kishore Gadiraju

Touch-A-Life Foundation

kishore@touchalife.org

M: +1 925 444 5979

www.touchalife.org

Renee Gauze

The U. Group LLC

rgauze@theugrp.com

M: +1-408-656-6360

www.theugrp.com

