Organic Cotton Market is expected to reach US$ 733.3 million by 2030, Asia Pacific holds 65.7% of Global Market Share

The Organic Cotton Market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand for sustainable textiles, ethical sourcing, eco-friendly fashion.

The organic cotton market reflects a global shift toward sustainability, as brands and consumers increasingly choose ethically sourced, eco-friendly fibers that support cleaner production.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Organic Cotton Market reached US$ 443.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 733.3 million by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/organic-cotton-market The global organic cotton market has witnessed significant growth and transformations over the years, as organic cotton is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and others, it helps enhance soil fertility and produces high-quality and soft cotton fibers. Hence, such factors help in driving the global organic cotton market.United States Industry Development-- November 2025: Demand for wholesale organic cotton fabric surged in the USA, with suppliers expanding GOTS and OEKO-TEX certified ranges featuring low MOQs, rapid sampling, and transparent supply chains to support brands in fashion and kidswear.​- September 2025: Multiple brands like All Earth Positive expanded 100% GOTS certified organic cotton apparel and home textiles, driven by consumer environmental concerns and collaborations like GOTS-OCA for farmer training.​- August 2025: U.S. raw organic cotton market highlighted policy shifts toward eco-friendly cultivation, smart water systems, and renewable energy, boosting certified supply for sustainable brandsEurope Industry Development:-- November 2025: EU Commission released new Bioeconomy Strategy emphasizing organic textiles, promoting sustainable production and circular economy models across the continent.​- August 2025: Organic Cotton Accelerator participated in EU Green Week partner event, championing organic cotton adoption through industry collaborations and policy advocacy.​- June 2025: Eastern Europe saw rising trends in sustainable fabrics like organic cotton, with digital platforms enabling bulk sourcing, low MOQs, and eco-certifications for textile manufacturers.Recent Mergers & Acquisitions- 13 June 2025 ITC completes acquisition of Sresta Natural Bioproducts (owner of 24 Mantra Organic):-ITC’s purchase of Sresta (24 Mantra Organic) expands its play in the organic products space and signals increased corporates’ interest in scaling certified organic supply chains a positive tailwind for organic-cotton sourcing and brand demand.- 2025 Textile Exchange launches the 2025 Sustainable Cotton Challenge:-The industry-wide initiative pushed 138 signatories to commit to sourcing sustainable cotton; such corporate pledges are driving brand demand and traceable procurement for organic cotton across supply chains.- 2025 (reported) India’s Dhar PM Mitra Textile Park announced (foundation / investment drive):-The Dhar textile parkpositioned near major cotton production zonespromises integrated infrastructure and could boost processing capacity and market linkages for organic cotton producers in India, which supplies a large share of global organic cotton.-Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=organic-cotton-market Market Segmentation-Segmentation by Application→ Apparel: This segment encompasses clothing items like daily wear, outerwear, and accessories made from organic cotton, driven by rising consumer demand for sustainable fashion and environmental awareness. It dominates the market with over 60% share in 2025, fueled by global brands adopting eco-friendly materials and concerns over textile waste.​→ Medical Products: This includes hypoallergenic items such as bandages, gowns, and hygiene products, valued for their chemical-free properties and gentleness on skin. It holds approximately 15% market share, representing a high-value niche with growth potential due to healthcare demands.​→ Others: This covers home textiles, personal care products, industrial applications, and packaging, benefiting from broader sustainability trends in non-apparel uses. It accounts for the remaining 25% of the market, supported by diversification into eco-friendly alternatives.​Segmentation by Product Type→ Organic Cotton Fiber: The primary raw material used across the textile industry for producing yarns, fabrics, and end products like apparel and textiles. It commands a significant share as the foundational input, driven by manufacturer demand for sustainable sourcing.​→ Organic Cotton Yarn: Intermediate product spun from organic fiber, essential for weaving fabrics and garments in eco-fashion. It holds a key portion of the market, boosted by adoption in organic textile production.​→ Organic Cotton Fabric: Woven or knitted materials ready for garment and textile manufacturing, emphasizing durability and sustainability certifications. This segment supports major applications like apparel, contributing substantially to overall value.​→ Organic Cotton Apparel: Finished clothing products directly sold to consumers, integrating all prior types into ready-to-wear sustainable fashion. As the end-use leader, it aligns closely with the dominant apparel application share exceeding 60%.Regional Insights:-Asia-Pacific dominates the global organic cotton market with the largest share, driven by extensive production in countries like India and China, robust textile infrastructure, and government support for sustainable farming. It holds approximately 65.7% market share,North America accounts for a substantial portion, reflecting strong consumer demand for eco-friendly textiles and a focus on ethical sourcing. The region commands about 28% of the global market, supported by segments like apparel and home textiles.​Europe follows as a key consumption hub due to regulatory frameworks promoting organics and affluent eco-conscious buyers, though exact shares vary across reports. Production leaders like India and Turkey bolster Asia's position, while North America and Europe emphasize premium quality and traceability.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/organic-cotton-market Key Players:-Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd, Herbal Fab, JCrafteco, Remei AG, Aryan Apparels, Looms, Pebbly, Texas Organic Cotton Marketing Cooperative, Barnhardt Natural Fibers, and JM Knitwear.- Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd:- This Indian company manufactures and exports certified organic cotton, focusing on garments, bedding, and bath products while partnering with farmers for sustainable supply chains. It holds a significant market share in a moderately concentrated global organic cotton market valued over $5 billion, with larger players like this one dominating alongside cooperatives.​- Remei AG:- Based in Switzerland, Remei AG specializes in certified organic cotton supply to textile manufacturers, emphasizing advanced farming methods, high-quality seeds, and global production expansion. The company contributes to the competitive landscape without specific quantified share data available, but it ranks among top entities enhancing market presence through investments.​- Texas Organic Cotton Marketing Cooperative:- This U.S.-based cooperative leads in organic cotton production and marketing, investing in R&D for quality and affordability while serving North American and global demand. It commands a notable portion of the market share in a structure where a few key players like this one hold substantial volume amid total annual production of around 2 million tons.Market drivers:-- Rising consumer demand for sustainable, ethical apparel and textiles- Increased awareness of environmental impact and pesticide residues in conventional cotton- Government incentives and regulations promoting organic agriculture- Corporate sustainability commitments by major fashion brands- Health benefits perception, especially for hypoallergenic baby/sensitive skin products- Technological advancements improving organic yields and supply chain traceabilityConclusion-The organic cotton market thrives on surging consumer demand for sustainable textiles, corporate sustainability pledges, and supportive regulations. Technological innovations in traceability and production efficiency, alongside expanding organic farmland, position it for robust growth and environmental impact.Related Reports-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.