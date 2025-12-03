Insight Integrity Announces Acquisition of GatherUp and Grade.us, Uniting Them With The Transparency Company

The acquisition creates a unified platform that helps businesses build, manage and defend their online reputation.

SAN FRANCISCIO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Insight Integrity Group announced today the acquisition of GatherUp and Grade.us, two trusted brands and leading reputation management platforms used by local and multi-location businesses, franchises, and digital marketing agencies. The companies will join Insight Integrity’s existing platform, The Transparency Company . Backed by Pierpoint Ventures, the acquisition establishes a comprehensive review and trust technology platform with capabilities across review generation, management, and fraud detection.The acquisition strengthens Insight Integrity’s leadership in reputation management by uniting GatherUp and Grade.us’ established review and customer feedback platforms with The Transparency Company’s AI-powered review verification and fraud detection technology. Together, these capabilities create a unified ecosystem that helps businesses build stronger online reputations through authentic customer reviews, manage and interpret real consumer experiences, and defend against review fraud with greater confidence.“Customers are the winners in this acquisition,” said Maury Blackman , Chairman & CEO of The Insight Integrity Group. “GatherUp and Grade.us have built products customers love. By combining their platforms and scale with The Transparency Company’s data science capabilities, we can deliver a new era of reputation management where every review is real, verified, and defensible. Our mission is simple: give businesses the strongest tools in the world to build trust with their customers.”As demand grows for authentic, high-quality reviews and customer feedback – used by both consumers and AI agents to evaluate businesses – the responsibility of managing reputation becomes even more critical. Businesses must collect reviews, understand insights and sentiment, and respond to feedback to protect their hard-earned credibility. By bringing together GatherUp, Grade.us, and The Transparency Company, Insight Integrity is introducing a more integrated approach to reputation management.“Joining Insight Integrity Group marks an important milestone for GatherUp and Grade.us’ customers, partners, and team,” said Michael Yules, CEO of GatherUp and Grade.us. “This partnership accelerates our ability to innovate and strengthens our ability to deliver on our mission to help businesses build, manage, and defend their online reputation.”Customers choose GatherUp and Grade.us for their focus, reliability, and proven results. Joining Insight Integrity Group builds on these strengths and enables faster product development, enhanced fraud protection, and expanded reputation-defense capabilities – all designed to give businesses better, easier, and faster ways to manage and protect their online presence.About The Insight Integrity GroupInsight Integrity is a holding company specializing in trust technology and digital integrity solutions. Its portfolio includes The Transparency Company, an AI-powered review verification and protection platform, and Traject Reviews, a leading provider of reputation management and customer feedback tools. Insight Integrity’s mission is to strengthen the integrity of the digital marketplace by providing businesses with advanced tools to verify authenticity, protect reputations, and build consumer confidence.About Pierpoint VenturesPierpoint Ventures is an early-stage investment firm that backs transformative technology companies with strong leadership teams, defensible market positions, and long-term growth potential. The firm partners with founders and operators to build scalable, high-integrity businesses across emerging sectors.

