Last-Mile Delivery Market to hit US$ 311.31 billion by 2031 | Autonomous Vehicles, Drones & Smart Routing Growth

Last-Mile Delivery Services Market | Urban Logistics, Click-and-Collect & Market Expansion 2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Global Last-Mile Delivery Market was valued at US$ 151.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 311.31 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.62% from 2024 to 2031.The accelerated boom of e-commerce, quick-commerce (Q-commerce), and on-demand logistics is fueling demand for faster and more cost-efficient last-mile delivery models. The market is undergoing a transformation driven by automated dispatching, electric delivery fleets, micro-fulfilment centers, delivery drones, and real-time route optimization systems.As end users demand same-day and next-hour delivery, logistics providers are investing in AI-based delivery orchestration, crowd shipping networks, and autonomous delivery technologies to minimize operational cost per parcel and elevate customer satisfaction.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/last-mile-delivery-market Growth Drivers1. Global parcel shipments exceeded 173 billion in 2024, and are projected to reach 350 billion by 2032, with last-mile accounting for over 50% of delivery costs.2. Over 42% of online customers abandon cart if same-day delivery is not available, pushing retailers to adopt last-mile logistics partnerships.3. Q-commerce deliveries (<2 hours) grew 40% YoY in 2024, leading to rapid expansion of dark stores and urban micro-warehousing.4. Electric delivery vans and bikes are projected to reduce operational costs by 22% and fuel expenses by 70% by 2030.5. Rising adoption of AI-based route optimization is expected to save the global logistics ecosystem USD 25.6 billion annually by 2030.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy ServiceB2C Delivery accounted for 62% of the market (USD 102.5B in 2024) and is projected to reach USD 230.1B by 2032, expanding at a strong 10.9% CAGR driven by e-commerce, grocery delivery, and rapid-fulfillment demand.B2B Delivery held 28% of the market (USD 46.3B in 2024) and is expected to rise to USD 106.7B by 2032 at the highest CAGR of 11.2%, fueled by supply chain digitization and recurring enterprise shipments.C2C Delivery represented 10% of the market (USD 16.6B in 2024) and is forecast to reach USD 33.4B by 2032, growing at 9.1% CAGR supported by peer-to-peer parcel shipping and resale marketplace activities.By Delivery ModeTraditional Delivery — 54% market share in 2024, expected to decrease gradually as automation grows.Same-Day Delivery — 32% in 2024, projected to exceed 44% by 2032.Instant/Q-Commerce Delivery — 14% in 2024, growing fastest at 15.5% CAGR, driven by grocery and pharmacy deliveries.By Vehicle TypeVans & Trucks — 48%Motorbikes & Scooters — 32%Electric Vehicles — 13% (fastest-rising, CAGR 22%)Drones/Autonomous Delivery Robots — 7% (CAGR 27%)By End UserE-commerce — 37%Food & Grocery — 26%Pharmaceutical — 14%Consumer Electronics — 12%Retail/Department Stores & Others — 11%Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/last-mile-delivery-market Regional InsightsUnited States1. The U.S. last-mile delivery market was valued at USD 63.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 146.8 billion by 2032 at 10.8% CAGR.2. 60+ major U.S. retailers now operate micro-fulfilment centers within 10 km of customer clusters.3. Amazon Logistics and Walmart GoLocal collectively conducted over 5.2 billion last-mile deliveries in 2024.4. Autonomous delivery adoption rising — 41 U.S. cities hosting drone/robot delivery pilots.Japan1. Japan’s last-mile delivery market reached USD 18.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow to USD 42.4 billion by 2032 at 11.0% CAGR.2. The aging population is driving strong demand for home delivery of pharmaceutical and grocery products.3. Yamato, Rakuten, and Japan Post scaling EV delivery fleets and urban satellite hubs to reduce logistics strain from labor shortages.4. Tokyo and Osaka announced commercial drone corridors for parcel delivery by 2027.GCC Region Insights1. GCC last-mile delivery market reached USD 7.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2032 at 13.4% CAGR — among the highest worldwide.2. Growth driven by e-commerce penetration, expat population, and luxury retail boom.3. Saudi Arabia’s Logistics Program Vision 2030 aims to make the Kingdom the regional logistics hub with 59+ delivery hubs planned.MENA Region Insights1. MENA’s last-mile delivery market valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2024 and projected to hit USD 17.3 billion by 2032 at 12.5% CAGR.2. North Africa witnessing rising demand for pharmacy & FMCG delivery apps.3. Urban hubs such as Cairo, Casablanca, and Istanbul increasingly adopting crowd-shipping delivery workforce models.Key PlayersThe marketplace is moderately consolidated, with global logistics leaders, parcel courier giants, Q-commerce networks, and autonomous delivery innovators competing for urban delivery efficiency.FedEx | DHL | UPS | Amazon Logistics | JD Logistics | Postmates/Uber | DoorDash | Yamato Holdings | Aramex | Delhivery | Gatik | Starship Technologies | Nuro | United Parcel Service of America, Inc. | DHL International GmbH | Contrary Research | Zipline International Inc. | DPDgroup, Hermes Europe GmbH | Continental AG.Key Highlights1. FedEx invested USD 1.1B in autonomous delivery and EV fleet transition in 2024.2. DHL opened 12 AI-driven micro-fulfilment centers globally in 2024.3. Amazon Logistics now completes 66% of Amazon’s last-mile operations internally, reducing reliance on 3PLs.4. Aramex handled 520M+ parcels in GCC/MENA in 2024, expanding dark-store footprints.5. JD Logistics deployed over 5,000 autonomous delivery vehicles in Asia in 2024.Recent Developments. UPS launched AI-based dynamic delivery route optimization system. DoorDash partnered with Starship Technologies for robotic deliveries across U.S. universities.. Saudi Arabia and Aramex began autonomous EV delivery pilot across Riyadh. Rakuten & Japan Post launched commercial drone-based parcel network in Fukushima. FedEx and Walmart expanded crowd-shipping delivery network across 650 U.S. storesBuy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=last-mile-delivery-market Market Outlook & Opportunities1. EV fleets expected to represent 45% of last-mile vehicles by 2032.2. AI & predictive data expected to cut failed delivery attempts by 62% by 2032.3. 