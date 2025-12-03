NJ Ayuk and AEC to Guide MSGBC Basin’s Energy Strategy at Dakar Conference

NJ Ayuk - Chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk

SOUTH AFRICA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Ayuk , Chair of the AEC Executive will provide strategic leadership insights as West Africa accelerates its its gas LNG and upstream development agenda.NJ Ayuk, Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC) will be an important figure in the conversations about the future of the MSGBC Basin's energy sector when he gives a speech to the leaders of both regions and the world at a top-level conference in Dakar this month. Ayuk's participation points to the Basin's increasing importance in Africa's natural gas, LNG and offshore production areas with the global demand for diversified energy sources rising.Ayuk, one of the most prominent energy policy advocates in Africa will propose a series of outline pathways for the responsible exploration of resources competitiveness in investment and long-term energy security across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry the area that has quickly become the center of the global energy interest.Ayuk Leads MSGBC Basin Through a Pivotal PhaseThe MSGBC Basin has emerged as a top area for significant offshore discoveries including a world-renowned gas find positioning the region as a potential future hub for LNG. The first gas production from the flagship projects is already under pressure and the new exploration is going on in full swing thus making the governments in the region face the dilemma to either meet the domestic energy demand or sell it on the global market.Ayuk’s speech is likely to highlight the need for the Basin to attract more investments the need to have strong regulatory structures, and the need for Africa to reap the economic benefits of its offshore resources over the long haul. His presence at the event is a testimony to the AECs unwavering support for the African government in the quest for energy reform and sustainable development.Gas Resources Expected to Support Long-Term GrowthAs per AEC's most recent industrial forecast the continent's gas production may surpass 470 billion cubic meters by the year 2030 mainly due to the exploration of new fields in West Africa. The experts have drawn up a scenario featuring the MSGBC basin as the major contributor to this growth especially when the international market starts to cozy up to low-carbon fuels and the economies in transition look for new suppliers.Ayuk is planned to be the one who will convince the regulators to hasten the progress in the areas of LNG processing power generation, and the construction of regional pipeline networks which will all be part of the new gas industry model that guarantees the local population is the main beneficiary of the gas resources rather than the companies who export it.Call for Coordinated Regional PolicyThe Dakar conference will bring together ministers national oil companies international operators investors and civil society leaders. Ayuk’s presentation will revolve around the necessity of borderless collaboration which is a key element for a geological basin that covers several sovereign territories.Africa’s Gas Sector Gains Global Strategic ImportanceThe recent geopolitical changes across the globe have raised the interest level of the world in the LNG supplies of Africa. With the decline in the use of conventional suppliers, the gas from Africa has gradually become an important part of the international energy strategy.The MSGBC Basin which is very rich in oil and gas and is located very close to the main shipping routes has been identified as one of the most attractive new areas for oil and gas exploration and production. The comments of Ayuk will underline the region's potential in the context of the world's energy trends while at the same time Africa will have to define its role as a proactive participant in the global supply chains.About the African Energy ChamberThe African Energy Chamber is the leading voice of Africa’s energy industry representing companies, investors, and professionals across the continent. The Chamber works to promote transparent governance, stable regulatory environments, investment-friendly policies and sustainable sector development. By means of all research, policy engagement, and partnership with governments and the private sector, the AEC intends to not only facilitate the progress of energy markets in Africa but also to enhance economic stability and increase access to energy.Media ContactAfrican Energy Chamber - Head Office, Sandton, JohannesburgFor media inquiries, partnerships, and event registration, please visit www.energychamber.org

