Kiwi Children's Book Captures a Lighter Moment in Jacinda Ardern's Leadership

The Essential Fairy - Jacinda Ardern enables the Tooth Fairy to work during COVID lockdown

Jacinda Ardern has become a global celebrity, but back home a generation of Kiwi kids remember her as the PM who reinstated their grounded Tooth Fairy.

Kenna says she wanted to capture the story as a piece of social and political history but also because the gesture demonstrated to children that their voices matter.” — Anna Kenna

WELLINGTON, WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern continues to wow audiences with the global release of Prime Minister, a movie about her time in office.The film showcases Ardern’s brand of compassionate leadership through a series of crises for her country, including the COVID 19 pandemic, a volcanic eruption at a popular tourist spot and the Christchurch mosque shootings, that killed 51 people.However, it is one of Ardern’s lesser-known actions, that will never be forgotten by a generation of New Zealand children.In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when New Zealand went into lockdown, Ardern made headlines when she declared the Tooth Fairy an ‘essential’ worker. She made the statement during a televised press briefing to reassure concerned children that the Tooth Fairy would still be able to do her rounds during the pandemic.This light-hearted moment, in what was otherwise a tense time for the nation, has been captured in a children’s book by journalist and author, Anna Kenna. The Essential Fairy tells the story of six-year-old Ruth who loses her front tooth during the lockdown and is dismayed when the Tooth Fairy doesn’t show up to collect it. Her dad shrugs off her concerns, but Ruth is certain there must be some mistake, so she writes to the Prime Minister.I’m not blaming the fairy or trying to cause trouble.I have just one question from here in my bubble.Why is the Tooth Fairy not on the list,of essential core workers? Has she been missed?Kenna says she wanted to capture the story as a piece of social and political history but also because the gesture demonstrated to children that their voices matter. “While questions over the status of the Tooth Fairy may seem trivial, with everything else that was going on, the PM took the matter seriously and spoke directly to children to clarify the situation. I think that was a big deal for kids and I imagine many watching the press briefing grew a little taller that day.”The book, illustrated by Nelson artist, Tim Hunt, features Val, a jandal-wearing tooth fairy with wild hair and tattoos. “This is very much a Kiwi story,” says Kenna. “But issues of worker rights and social justice will resonate with young readers globally.”The Essential Fairy is published by Tiromoana Publishing and available on Amazon.For more information contact anna.kelmeg@gmail.com

