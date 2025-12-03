Homeward Bound Campaign Turns 628 Mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2025 into 4,396 Safe Nights for Children

The Titlespace Yeah Baby crew in action Children supported through programs delivered by B1G1, one of the impact partners of the Homeward Bound campaign. Daniella Muzitano, Executive Director of Titlespace

A Sydney legal team linking the iconic bluewater classic to direct support for vulnerable children.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Boxing Day afternoon, Sydney Harbour roars with excitement. Hundred-plus yachts jostle for position as a cannon blast marks the start of the legendary Rolex Sydney to Hobart race. Among them is Titlespace Yeah Baby, a 40-foot Akilaria RC2 cutting through the waves with purpose. As the boat charges out of the Heads into open ocean, the crew isn’t just chasing Hobart, they’re on a course to change lives with each nautical mile.

Thanks to an innovative partnership between digital conveyancing law firm Titlespace, the global giving movement B1G1 (Business for Good) and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation. The campaign, aptly named “Homeward Bound - 628 Miles to Home”, will convert each mile of the grueling voyage into tangible support, pledging 4,396 nights of safe shelter for children in need. In practical terms, that’s the equivalent of providing a week of secure accommodation for a child for every nautical mile sailed.

“Titlespace exists to guide people into their new homes. Being part of this race lets us extend that idea to children who don't have that safety right now. If we can help give them a more secure place to sleep, that's a purpose worth putting our name behind," said Daniella Muzitano, Executive Director of Titlespace.

Titlespace’s involvement in Homeward Bound exemplifies a growing trend of business-meets-philanthropy ventures. Rather than simply cutting a check, the Sydney-based law firm has integrated this campaign into its brand ethos and client engagement. As a B1G1 partner, Titlespace already pledges specific impacts for every client transaction, from planting trees to funding days of education, underscoring its belief that commercial success and social good can go hand in hand. For the 628 Miles to Home project, Titlespace leveraged its reach and resources to set up the donation platform, promote the cause, and even provide real-time updates as the race unfolds.

At the helm of the Titlespace Yeah Baby are Louis and Marc Ryckmans, identical twins, lawyers, and seasoned offshore sailors with a long-standing reputation in both the legal profession and the sailing community. This year marks their 14th Sydney to Hobart, a milestone only achieved by sailors who truly understand what it means to respect this race and its challenges.

In last year's event, they finished 3rd in Division, a result that reflected both their experience and their ability to read the race when conditions turned difficult. Their story also includes setbacks: in 2022, they were forced to retire after striking a sunfish, one of the race's more unpredictable hazards. Like so many crews who love this race, they regrouped, rebuilt, and came back the following year stronger.

Under the neon yellow Titlespace Yeah Baby banner, the Ryckmans brothers and their crew will trade off four-hour watches carrying the hopes of children they’ve never met.

Titlespace Conveyancing's #WeGiveBack program has supported a range of high-impact initiatives across housing, education and basic needs. Homeward Bound - 628 Miles to Home builds on that work by supporting shelter programs for children who live without the stability most Australians take for granted.

The project is scheduled to reach its crescendo during the late December race start, but its impact will continue well after the yachts finish. As each pledged night of shelter is delivered via B1G1’s network, Titlespace and its supporters will receive updates, effectively closing the loop from ocean to outcome. In doing so, the campaign hopes to set a precedent for other businesses and sporting teams to think creatively about giving back.

For those inspired to ride this wave of goodwill, Titlespace invites readers to visit the project page at https://titlespace.com.au/homeward-bound, the page features a direct link for anyone wishing to contribute. In a very real sense, every donation, no matter how small, adds another “safe night” to the tally, a reminder that meaningful change often comes from small acts, multiplied.

Where the boat places won't matter. The meaning already will.



ABOUT TITLESPACE CONVEYANCING

Titlespace Conveyancing is a digital-first, client-first conveyancing law firm serving Australians across NSW, VIC, QLD, ACT & SA. Known for its fast, transparent approach to property settlements, Titlespace combines legal precision with a focus on making the home-buying and selling experience as clear and human as possible. Through its #WeGiveBack initiative, Titlespace supports both local and global projects that reflect the deeper meaning of home.



ABOUT B1G1 (Business for Good)

B1G1 is a global social-impact movement that enables businesses to integrate meaningful giving into their everyday operations. Founded in 2007, B1G1 connects organisations with high-impact, carefully vetted projects around the world, allowing companies to embed measurable contributions into routine business activity. Rather than relying on traditional fundraising models, B1G1 provides a transparent framework where every action, a sale, a service, or a specific milestone, can be tied directly to a quantifiable impact. Today, thousands of businesses across more than 40 countries use B1G1 to create consistent, trackable change in areas such as shelter, education, health and environmental protection.



ABOUT BLUE DRAGON CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to providing safety, shelter and long-term support to vulnerable children. The organisation works with young people facing homelessness, exploitation or unsafe living conditions, offering immediate protection and essential care. Its programs include safe housing, education support, legal advocacy and family reunification, all designed to help children rebuild stability and move toward brighter futures. Blue Dragon is internationally recognised for its impact-driven approach and its commitment to ensuring every child has the chance to live free from harm and with access to the basic security they deserve.



