Atheist Author Senad Dizdarevic Launches New Book Series 'God Does Not Exist'

Christian apologetics is an irrational attempt to rationalize the irrational.” — Senad Dizdarevic

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, SLOVENIA, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senad Dizdarevic has launched a new digital platform, god-doesntexist.com, and a book series focused on atheism and faith deconstruction. The author released a 4-part book series titled "It's Finally PROVEN! God Does NOT Exist: The FIRST VALID EVIDENCE in History".

The platform was established in 2025 to serve as a resource hub for individuals exploring atheist philosophy and those questioning religious beliefs. Dizdarevic describes the project as an evidence-based approach to examining questions of religious belief and nonbelief.

About the Book Series

The 4-part series presents what the author characterizes as four distinct types of evidence: scientific evidence, logical evidence, ontological evidence, and experiential evidence. Each volume in the series addresses a different aspect of the central thesis.

According to Dizdarevic, the series distinguishes itself from existing atheist literature by presenting concrete evidence rather than philosophical argumentation alone. The books are available on Amazon in both e-book and paperback formats.

Platform and Resources

The website serves as a central repository for articles, resources, and information related to the book series. Content on the platform covers topics including religion, atheism, faith deconstruction, and philosophy.

Dizdarevic describes the target audience as including atheists seeking intellectual resources, religious believers questioning their faith, and individuals interested in evidence-based philosophy. The platform includes written content, book access, and community networking features.

Author Background

Senad Dizdarevic is an atheist author and journalist based in Ljubljana, Slovenia. In addition to the book series, Dizdarevic writes articles covering religion, atheism, philosophy, and personal development. The author states that the project was developed to address what was perceived as a gap in available resources for atheist education and faith deconstruction support.

The book series represents Dizdarevic's first major published work in the atheism genre. The author indicates that additional content and resources will be added to the platform on an ongoing basis throughout 2025 and beyond.

Looking Ahead

The launch marks the beginning of what Dizdarevic describes as a long-term project to build resources for the atheist and faith deconstruction communities. The platform is intended to expand its content library and reach over the coming months.

For more information about the book series and platform, visit god-doesntexist.com.

About Senad Dizdarevic

Senad Dizdarevic is an atheist author and journalist who founded god-doesntexist.com in 2025. The author's work focuses on atheism, faith deconstruction, and evidence-based philosophy. Dizdarevic's 4-part book series "It's Finally PROVEN! God Does NOT Exist: The FIRST VALID EVIDENCE in History" is available on Amazon and through the platform website.

