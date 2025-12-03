SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint Docu-Reality Series Launches Jan. 19, 2026—Just in Time for New Year Resolutions

SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint Docu-reality Series premieres Jan. 19, 2026 on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

Crush your New Year's resolutions this year with the new docu-reality series that helps you align with your intuition.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan K. Wehrley, a leadership and life coach for 37 years, announces the launch of her new docu-reality series, SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint, designed to help viewers achieve their New Year’s resolutions and long-term goals. Debuting January 19 on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, the series arrives at the perfect time, as research shows 80% of people begin struggling with their resolutions within the first month of the year.The show begins with Susan sharing her personal journey to intuitive alignment, including her struggle to trust her gut when her intuition uncovered a surprising family secret her mother denied. Overcoming self-doubt and the need for external validation, Susan reconnected with her intuition, ultimately discovering the principles that became the Gut Intelligence™ Blueprint — a neuroscience-based, step-by-step process guiding individuals from ego-driven thinking to intuitive clarity.SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint follows seven real-life contestants, each entering the show with a personal resolution. As they face challenges and interact with one another, they learn to recognize patterns of ego, fear, and judgment that have previously blocked their success. Using Susan’s trademarked Gut Intelligence™ process, the contestants experience a breakthrough: by tapping into their intuition, they gain heightened awareness, “a-ha” insights, and the ability to work smarter, not harder, toward their goals.Throughout the seven episodes, viewers witness the transformation firsthand and learn the skills of the Blueprint. This includes Susan’s signature S.T.O.P. Technique, which helps regulate the nervous system, interrupt reactive patterns, and deepen intuitive insight. As contestants navigate the challenges, audiences experience practical tools for achieving lasting change in their own lives.The result? Resolutions that finally stick—and goals that become reality when guided by intuition.To enhance the viewing experience, audiences can follow along with Susan’s bestselling book SHIFT and companion journals, My SHIFT Journal and SHIFT: The Ego at Work, all available on Amazon. These resources allow viewers to practice the same framework and techniques the contestants use throughout the series.Watch SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCuCQeoeoF4 About Susan K. Wehrley:Susan K. Wehrley is a leadership and life coach with 37 years of experience helping individuals achieve clarity, confidence, and personal transformation. She is available as a guest to discuss New Year’s resolutions, goal setting, and the power of intuitive alignment. Watch a sample appearance here: https://www.tmj4.com/shows/the-morning-blend/inside-your-next-favorite-series-shift-the-gut-intelligence-blueprint Media Contact:Bonnie BrooksEmail: BonnieB@SHIFTTheGutIntelligenceBlueprint.comPhone: 414-581-0449Website: www.SHIFTTheGutIntelligenceBlueprint.com

Trailer for SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint Docu-reality Series

