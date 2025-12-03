AEssenseGrows Debuts Compact Aeroponic Grow System for Education & Cloning at MJBizCon, Las Vegas, Booth #NI5523

Nursery-6 Compact Turnkey Aeroponic 6-Tray Grow System Fresh Aeroponic Roots in the Nursery-6 Turnkey System AEssenseGrows Compact Nursery-6 Aeroponic Clones

The 6-Tray Automated Nursery-6 is a Simple-to-Use Complete System for 36 Healthy Clones/Plants per sqft Every 10 Days; Great for Training & Tight Space Results

1100+ clones per month is a pretty good metric to achieve with very little effort.” — Chris Wrenn, VP of Sales, AEssenseGrows

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AEssenseGrows announces a complete compact simple-to-use automatic grow system for turn-key delivery. The Nursery-6 leverages the company’s accumulated knowledge of successful growth acceleration with aeroponics into an easily delivered tower for hand’s-on educational training and fast growth cloning.The global indoor farming market1 is estimated at $24B in 2022 with an estimated growth rate of 12% over the next 5 years. This $4B US market offers a great opportunity for STEM training for advanced agriculture in every school with a tool that can be managed by any teacher and fit into annual training budgets with a single unit list price of $9,500.The 6-Tray Nursery-6 will be demonstrated at the MJBizCon trade show in Las Vegas, December 3-5 this month. The system also provides a highly productive cloning platform delivering up to 1100 clones per month in a tightly integrated floorspace of 3’ by 6’. This multi-use system is great for education and training occupying the space of 2 desks.Visitors to this annual event are encouraged to discuss their production needs in the shared AMPED booth in location #NI5523 at this year’s show. This shared emporium offers finance, engineering, and equipment specialists in one location to help with your toughest problems.Chris Wrenn, VP, Sales, AEssenseGrows, will be at the booth to answer your questions supported by 10 years of experience, examples of his expertise are here in his published work: Top Quality Cultivation Facility Recommendations Chris reflected, “We have seen superior operations and those that are not so great. We have integrated all of our experience into the Nursery-6 to give our customers the best opportunity to grow healthy plants in the shortest possible time.” Chris continued, “1100+ clones per month is a pretty good metric to achieve with very little effort. Aeroponics delivers higher nutrition and potency than any other growing method. In the cannabis space, our customers produce flower under $300 per pound because the AEtrium System requires much less labor.”AEssenseGrows’ complete line of precision aeroponics uses zero-soil and delivers 24x7 controlled automation to monitor and execute grow recipes for key variables like nutrients, irrigation, pH, temperature, and lighting to maintain optimal conditions. The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management system is available on any mobile or desktop device and controls any of their systems both individually and at scale.About AEssenseGrowsAEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in San Jose, CA, USA. AEssenseGrows provides advanced technology indoor farming, bringing precision, automation, and performance to sustainable commercial farms. The AEtrium System uses aeroponics, advanced software, communications, and modular vertical farming methods to produce high density yields at low cost. With AEssenseGrows, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseGrows.com or https://wwwAEssenseFresh.com 1 – https://market.us/report/indoor-farming-market/ (Market.us 2022)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.