New Book Shows How to Use 'The AI Security Advantage' to Fix Code 10x Faster and Slash Vulnerability Backlogs

AI-powered automated code remediation fixes vulnerabilities in minutes instead of months at 95% lower cost, dramatically amplifying the effectiveness of Application Security teams.” — Bruce Fram, CEO of AppSecAI

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruce Fram, CEO of AppSecAI and founding CEO of Contrast Security, today announced the publication of "The AI Security Advantage : Fix Code 10X Faster—Your Playbook for Slashing Backlogs and Costs." The book provides developers and security leaders with a practical roadmap for implementing automated code remediation, transforming vulnerability management into an achievable security strategy.The Mathematical Reality: Why Manual Remediation Cannot ScaleLarger enterprises often face 10,000+ known security vulnerabilities , fix approximately 5% annually, and spend $5,000+ per fix. At that rate, organizations physically cannot clear their backlog. Even high-performing teams that fix 15% annually while adding only 10% new vulnerabilities per year face a sobering timeline: 44 years to reach a manageable backlog of 1,000 vulnerabilities."I wanted to show security leaders and developers how AI-powered automated code remediation can reverse that equation, fixing vulnerabilities in minutes instead of months at 95% lower cost.” said Fram. “AI is not a panacea, but it dramatically amplifies the effectiveness of Application Security teams.”From Promise to Operational Reality"The AI Security Advantage" distills Fram's decades of experience in enterprise security into a practical implementation guide. The book moves beyond theoretical benefits to address the real issues security leaders face, such as how to evaluate vendors by asking the right questions, build ROI cases that CFOs approve, implement solutions developers actually embrace, and avoid the pitfalls that derail promising initiatives.The book's five-part structure covers:● Part I: The failure of traditional approaches and what automated remediation actually does● Part II: Building business cases your CFO will love● Part III: Choosing and implementing the right solution● Part IV: Security considerations and future planning● Part V: Practical checklists and readiness assessmentsEach chapter includes concrete frameworks, including calculating real remediation metrics, running effective proof-of-concepts and scaling across entire portfolios so that enterprises dramatically reduce risk (and do so cost-effectively).Industry Veterans Endorse Practical ApproachThe book has received endorsements from several application security leaders who recognize the fundamental shift automated remediation represents, including:Dave Wichers, Co-founder of OWASP Top 10 Project and former Ernst & Young Managing Director for Application Security: "Automated code vulnerability remediation will dramatically cut organizations' vulnerability backlogs at one-tenth the cost. This book gives leaders the roadmap they need to implement successfully—from building the business case to avoiding the pitfalls that derail promising initiatives. Consider it required reading for any executive serious about modern application security."Scott Brammer, CISO of RegEd and Cyber Podcaster: "In 20 years as a CISO, I've watched vulnerability backlogs grow faster than we can fix them. Automated remediation finally reverses that equation. This book gives you the unvarnished truth about what works, what doesn't, and how to sell it to your board. Every security leader implementing automated remediation needs this guide on their desk."Addressing the AI Security ParadoxThe November 2025 Anthropic report "Disrupting the first reported AI-orchestrated cyber espionage campaign” demonstrates how AI is not only a force multiplier for defenders, but also for attackers. Enterprises must modernize and automate their Application Security to keep up with AI-generated threats.As AI-powered development accelerates software delivery, it also introduces new security challenges. Research shows that 24.7% of AI-generated code contains security vulnerabilities, and 57% of organizations report that AI coding assistants have introduced new security risks or made it harder to detect issues in their codebase. "The AI Security Advantage" addresses this paradox directly, showing how AI-powered remediation can amplify human experts while operating at the speed modern application delivery requires.About the AuthorBruce Fram brings a combination of serial entrepreneurship and deep enterprise expertise to automated code remediation. As founder and CEO of AppSecAI and former CEO of six enterprise software companies (including founding CEO of Contrast Security), Fram has spent decades at the intersection of developer productivity and security effectiveness. His experience scaling security programs across organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises provides the foundation for this practical implementation guide.Availability"The AI Security Advantage: Fix Code 10X Faster - Your Playbook for Slashing Backlogs and Costs" is available now on Amazon and at www.appsecai.io/ About AppSecAIAbout AppSecAIAppSecAI transforms application security through AI-powered automation, enabling organizations to secure applications at portfolio scale at a fraction of the cost of manual procedures. AppSecAI's results-based pricing model charges per vulnerability actually fixed, ensuring alignment with security budgets and objectives. Founded by industry veterans and backed by security experts, AppSecAI combines existing security tools with advanced AI technologies that deliver efficient, accurate, and scalable application security solutions. 