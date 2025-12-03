Televero Behavioral Health Prioritizes Patients During Historic U.S. Government Shutdown

Televero Behavioral Health

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the 43-day US government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, healthcare organizations nationwide faced delayed reimbursements and financial strain. Medicare claims were placed on temporary payment holds, Medicaid processing slowed in some states, and federal oversight ground to a crawl.

But while many providers paused care or turned away new patients, Televero Behavioral Health chose continuity of patient care and maintaining access over caution—continuing to serve individuals with government-backed coverage without interruption.

“There was never a question,” said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero. “We accepted the risk so our patients wouldn’t have to. Their mental health can’t wait on federal funding timelines.”

According to CMS guidance reported by the American Academy of PAs and NBC News Health, Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) were authorized to hold payments for up to 10 business days during the shutdown. Claims were accepted but not paid, forcing many providers to delay services or reduce operations.

Televero made a different choice.

Appointments continued as scheduled. Providers remained fully staffed. New patient referrals were accepted daily. Behind the scenes, the organization absorbed the reimbursement risk to ensure patients never felt the impact.

“We saw this as a moment to lead—not pull back,” added Wolf. “When other providers were turning patients away, our doors stayed open. That’s the kind of care we believe in.”

This real-world scenario underscored how a government shutdown impacts healthcare billing and reimbursement—from slowed Medicare payments and disrupted oversight to policy uncertainty around telehealth coverage. While the broader system paused, Televero’s mission-driven leadership chose to prioritize care to continue seamlessly and not give in to the fears of not being reimbursed

“People don’t stop needing care because the government shuts down,” said Wolf. “And we don’t stop showing up.”

