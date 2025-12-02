State Releases November 2025 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for November 2025 increased 16.2 percent compared to those for November 2024, from $931.7 million last year to $1.08 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 4.3 percent compared to November 2024, from $4.84 billion last year to $5.05 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 5.5 percent for the year, from $3.14 billion last year to $3.31 billion this year.

Increased 9.4 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

Decreased 15.6 percent for the year, from $136.9 million last year to $115.6 million this year.

Increased 77.3 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 1.8 percent for the year, from $1.35 billion last year to $1.38 billion this year.

Increased 5.2 percent for the month.

Corporate incoming and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 23.9 percent for the year, from $300.2 million last year to $228.4 million this year.

Increased 20.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 7.1 percent for the year, from $359.2 million last year to $384.6 million this year.

Increased 80.7 percent for the month.

Refunds

Decreased 17.6 percent for the year, from $444.3 million last year to $365.9 million this year.

Decreased 19.5 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

Contact: Division of Budget and Planning (OA), 573-751-2345

Press Contact: Shayne Martin, Public Information Officer, 573-522-0644