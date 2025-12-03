Fareportal Continues Tradition of Global Giving with Annual Corporate Social Responsibility and Charitable Initiatives

Company continues multi-year partnership with Covenant House and expands support for youth, hunger relief, and community empowerment programs worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fareportal, the travel technology company behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel , today announced its continued commitment to creating meaningful social impact through a series of charitable initiatives and donations benefiting nonprofit organizations across the globe.As part of its long-standing mission to support communities and create lasting impact, Fareportal is supporting a range of organizations that champion youth empowerment, hunger relief, and community development. This year’s beneficiaries include Covenant House, Ali Forney Center, UN World Food Program, Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, and NYU Langone, among others globally.“By standing together as a family, we aim to give back meaningfully, creating a world where every youth can thrive and every elder is honored with dignity and care,” said Sam S. Jain, Founder of Fareportal Inc. “Through our collective efforts, we strive to turn possibility into reality for all generations.”For the third consecutive year, Fareportal will contribute to Covenant House, a nonprofit dedicated to providing shelter, food, and critical services to homeless and runaway youth across the Americas. Fareportal’s ongoing partnership includes both financial donations and hands-on support from its employees, who volunteer time and resources to help uplift vulnerable communities.“We are deeply grateful to Sam and the Fareportal team, whose support of Covenant House began in 2008. Together, we are helping young people take off toward a brighter, more hopeful future. This longstanding partnership strengthens our mission and ensures that every young person has the chance to thrive.” Rev. Dr. Shakeema North-Albert, CEO, Covenant House New YorkIn addition to its charitable donations, Fareportal’s Giving back to Communities volunteer initiative mobilizes employees across New York City to participate in programs like Stockings with Care, which fulfills holiday wishes for children living in shelters and transitional housing. Fareportal employees will take part in the program to ensure every child experiences joy this holiday season.###About FareportalFareportal is a New York-based hybrid technology based travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer travel brands, including CheapOair and OneTravel. Through its proprietary technology and company-operated global contact centers, Fareportal provides travelers with seamless access to over 500 airlines, a million lodging options, and a broad network of car rental providers worldwide.In addition to serving millions of travelers, Fareportal is also a trusted B2B partner, offering white-label backend processing solutions that enable airlines, hotels, and travel providers to scale their booking capabilities efficiently. By combining advanced technology with a human touch, Fareportal ensures that both partners and customers receive personalized support through multiple channels, including online platforms, mobile apps, dedicated phone assistance, and live chat.With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and strong industry partnerships, Fareportal continues to enhance the travel booking experience for both its partners and travelers worldwide.For more information, visit www.fareportal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.