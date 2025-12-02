GRAND OPENING: The Game Show Studio Brings an Immersive Game Show Experience to Atlanta

Introducing the First-Ever Women-Owned Game Show Studio — Launching in the Heart of Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to hit the buzzer, Atlanta. The Game Show Studio, a fast-growing leader in live interactive entertainment, is celebrating a major milestone with the opening of its first-ever women-owned location, launching in Downtown Atlanta.Known for transforming everyday people into real contestants under studio lights, The Game Show Studio brings a one-of-a-kind, high-energy group experience to Atlanta’s entertainment scene.A First-of-Its-Kind Immersive Game Show ExperienceGuests at the new Atlanta studio will step onto a real game-show stage complete with theatrical lighting, sound cues, real buzzers, podiums, and a host who leads fast-paced, laugh-filled challenges. From team-versus-team battles to interactive games inspired by America’s most iconic shows, guests experience the energy, excitement, and suspense of being on a live TV set.Perfect for team-building events, celebrations, corporate outings, birthday parties, and nights out, The Game Show Studio delivers a high-energy, interactive environment where groups face off in a series of dynamic, TV-inspired games.“Happiness, laughter, and connection are universal, and it’s a chance to build a place where families can come together, where friends can be loud and silly, where teams can bond, and where community can grow. - Liv Nahata, Co-Owner“Creating spaces for joy and connection has always driven me. The Game Show Studio brings that energy to life, and it means so much to show my daughter that women can build boldly and lead with heart.”— Pooja Bamba, Co-Owner”Grand Opening DetailsDate: December 13, 2025Time: 12:00 PM (Ribbon Cutting + First Look Experience) - 2:30 PMLocation: The Game Show Studio Atlanta - 22 Park Place South SE Atlanta, GA 30303For directions, booking, and details:A Milestone Moment for Women in EntertainmentCo-owners Pooja Bamba and Liv Nahata lead the first women-owned Game Show Studio location, marking a significant moment for the brand and for women in immersive entertainment.About The Game Show StudioThe Game Show Studio is the ultimate immersive game show experience, transforming everyday guests into contestants on a dynamic, host-led stage. Designed for groups, celebrations, and professional team-building, The Game Show Studio delivers high-energy entertainment and unforgettable shared experiences.More info: https://www.gameshowstudio.com/atlanta/ About Spin Art Nation AtlantaSpin Art Nation Atlanta is an immersive art destination blending creativity and entertainment through hands-on experiences including spin art, splatter painting, glow-in-the-dark artwork, and more. With a focus on fun, expression, and unforgettable memories, Spin Art Nation creates meaningful experiences for guests of all ages.More info: https://spinartnation.com/atlanta/

