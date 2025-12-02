Former Cadet Guilty of Attempted Meth Smuggling into Dooly State Prison

MACON, Ga. – A former correctional officer cadet who attempted to bring more than a half kilogram of 100% pure methamphetamine into Dooly State Prison for an inmate pleaded guilty to his crime in federal court.

Julius Deshawn Williams Jr., 29, of Bonaire, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal on Dec.1. Williams faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The Court will schedule a sentencing date. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Highly addictive, illegal drugs inside a prison only increase the potential for chaos and violence for everyone on the inside, and can never be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes. “Correctional officers have a vital role in ensuring community safety. We appreciate the collaboration across all levels of law enforcement to protect people.”

“Contraband in the hands of inmates gives them the ability to continue their criminal enterprise, so the efforts of our dedicated officers in stopping those who attempt to introduce these items is paramount in our commitment to public safety," said GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. "We are pleased to see that justice has been served on this individual for his role in jeopardizing the safe and secure operations of our facilities.”

“Keeping narcotics out of our correctional facilities requires strong, united efforts across agencies,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division. “This guilty plea is the result of that collaboration. DEA will continue to stand with our federal, state and local partners to ensure that anyone attempting to introduce dangerous drugs into a prison faces the full force of the law.”

According to statements referenced in court, Williams was a cadet undergoing training to become a correctional officer at Dooly State Prison. On June 24, 2024, when Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) officers conducted the security check and shake down required of every person attempting to enter the facility, they found four packages containing methamphetamine wrapped in black tape and hidden in the defendant’s pants. Next, his vehicle was searched, and GDC officers found four more packages of methamphetamine wrapped in black electrical tape and a pistol. Williams admitted he was attempting to bring the drugs into the prison to give to an inmate. The packages contained 640 grams of methamphetamine with 100% purity.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Travis Lynes is prosecuting the case for the Government.