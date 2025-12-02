Large-scale fentanyl, methamphetamine trafficker sentenced to 10 years in prison

CINCINNATI – Dominic Lindsey, 35, of Cincinnati, was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 120 months in prison for trafficking bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl. The defendant’s fentanyl was cut with xylazine – a horse tranquilizer that commonly prevents Narcan from counteracting fentanyl overdose deaths.

According to court documents, in January 2024, the defendant knowingly sold narcotics as a high-level trafficker. He was personally responsible for more than a kilogram of methamphetamine and bulk quantities of fentanyl and fentanyl analogue.

For nearly two decades, the defendant was convicted of and sentenced for at least 15 local offenses, including multiple drug and firearm offenses. One such conviction was for aggravated assault with a firearm after Lindsey shot someone in the back of the neck. The defendant was still under court supervision from his prior offenses when he committed this most recent federal crime.

Lindsey was charged federally in April 2024 and pleaded guilty in November 2025.

Dominick S. Gerace II, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Jason Cromartie, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jeffery P. Hopkins. Assistant United States Attorney Frederic C. Shadley is representing the United States in this case.

# # #