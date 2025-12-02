Two Individuals Arrested for Introducing Contraband Into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On November 12, 2025, a federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico returned an indictment charging two individuals for conspiracy to traffic suboxone, providing and possessing contraband in prison.

According to court documents, Alejandro Sáenz-Concepción, 47, and Alejandro Sáenz-Escobar, 28, of Manatí, PR, knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of suboxone since September 2025. Sáenz-Escobar is facing three counts of conspiracy to traffic suboxone, providing contraband in prison, and possessing contraband in prison. Sáenz-Concepción is facing one count in conspiracy to traffic suboxone.

“Prisoners who smuggle contraband, including drugs, into prison and their accomplices will be held accountable by the Department of Justice,” said W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “We thank the Bureau of Prisons officers and the FBI for their hard work and dedication in investigating this case.”

“Introducing contraband into a federal prison is a serious violation of the law and the FBI will do everything in its power to hold accountable those who commit this offense,” said Joe Rodríguez, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Juan Field Office. “We will continue to work with our partners at the Bureau of Prisons to identify and prosecute these individuals. We encourage people with information on this or any other federal crime to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or leave a tip online through tips.fbi.gov — all tips will be handled confidentially.”

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI and the Bureau of Prisons are investigating the case.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucille Marqués-Pacheco and Assistant US Attorney and Chief of the Gangs Section, Alberto López-Rocafort are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

