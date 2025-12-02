Former Florissant Police Officer Admits Searching Women’s Phones for Nude Images

ST. LOUIS – A former Florissant, Missouri police officer on Tuesday admitted illegally searching the phones of 20 women during traffic stops to obtain nude photos.

While on duty, in uniform and in a marked police vehicle, Julian Alcala pulled the women over between the dates of February 6, 2024, and May 18, 2024. Alcala admitted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Tuesday that he took each victim’s mobile phone away from them and back to his patrol car. Alcala told 19 of his victims that he needed to use their phone to confirm insurance coverage and one that he was confirming her vehicle registration. Alcala then searched through the phones without a warrant or probable cause. He used his own cell phone to take photographs of one or more images found in various folders and apps in each of the victim’s cell phones that portrayed either the victim or a loved one or both in a partial or full state of nudity. Alcala also found and forwarded a video of one victim to his cell phone. After that victim discovered the forwarding of the video and reported it to the FBI, court-approved search warrants of Alcala’s cell phone and his cloud storage uncovered 19 additional victims.

Julian Alcala, 30, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2026. Each charge carries a penalty of up to a year in jail, a fine of up $100,000, or both prison and a fine.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Krug is prosecuting the case.