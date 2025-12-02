Dominican National Charged With Illegal Reentry

BOSTON – A Dominican national in state custody at Souza-Baronowski Correction Center in Lancaster, Mass., has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly unlawfully reentering the United States after deportation.

Carlos Alexander Martinez-Jimenez, 48, was indicted on one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Martinez-Jimenez currently is serving a state prison sentence and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the charging documents, in February 2017, Martinez-Jimenez was convicted of Furnishing a False Name or Social Security Number as well as Identity Fraud in Fall River District Court, for which he was sentenced to 134 days in state prison.

He was subsequently removed from the United States in April 2017 after serving his sentence.

On Jan. 31, 2024, Martinez-Jimenez was convicted of Trafficking 18 grams or more (Less Than 36 grams) of Heroin/Morphine/Opium/Fentanyl in Essex Superior Court. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in state prison and is currently serving that sentence.

The charge of unlawful reentry of a deported alien provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The defendant is subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Patricia H. Hyde, Field Office Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Boston made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan C. Cleary and Zachary Stendig of the Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.