Whitehall Borough Resident Charged with Cyberstalking, Interstate Stalking and Threats

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A resident of the borough of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of cyberstalking, interstate stalking, and interstate threats, First Assistant United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced today.

The 14-count Indictment named Brett Michael Dadig, 31, as the sole defendant. Dadig was previously charged by way of criminal complaint with three counts of cyberstalking on November 7, 2025. Dadig has remained in custody pending a detention hearing that was continued at the request of defense counsel until December 15, 2025.

“As charged in the Indictment, Dadig stalked and harassed more than 10 women by weaponizing modern technology and crossing state lines, and through a relentless course of conduct, he caused his victims to fear for their safety and suffer substantial emotional distress,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Rivetti. “He also ignored trespass orders and protection from abuse orders. We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities from menacing individuals such as Dadig.”

According to the Indictment, in the summer and fall of 2025, Dadig harassed, threatened, and intimidated multiple female victims in Pittsburgh and across the country. Dadig recorded a podcast and considered himself a social media influencer, with much of his content focusing around his desire to find a wife and his interactions with women. Relying on advice from an artificial intelligence chatbot, Dadig attempted to meet women at gyms. Dadig thereafter harassed, intimidated, and threatened the women and gym employees in posts on social media, on his podcast, and in phone calls.

The Indictment sets forth allegations pertaining to 11 victims, including from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Iowa, and New York. Dadig’s harassment of his victims included showing up to their homes and places of business unannounced and uninvited, following them from their places of business, attempting to get them fired, taking and posting pictures of them online without their consent, and revealing private details (including their names and locations) online. Some of Dadig’s threats and online content included references to breaking his victims’ jaws and fingers, dead bodies, burning down gyms, strangling people, being “God’s assassin,” and his victims rotting in hell and suffering “judgment day.” Two of Dadig’s Pittsburgh victims obtained Protection from Abuse (PFA) orders against him, which Dadig violated both online and in person. When Dadig was banned from gyms and businesses and was reported to the police in one city, he would move on to another city to continue his stalking course of conduct. View the full Indictment here.

The law provides for a minimum sentence of 12 months for each charge involving a PFA violation and a maximum total sentence of up to 70 years in prison, a fine of up to $3.5 million, or both. Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment, with the assistance of multiple local police departments in Pittsburgh and across the country.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.