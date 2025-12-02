Two Men Plead Guilty in $1.49 Million Scam Involving Bulk Gold Purchases

SAN DIEGO –Xilin Sun and Alexander Charles James have pleaded guilty in federal court, admitting they participated in a fraud and money laundering scheme that tricked a Carlsbad resident out of almost $1.5 million.

Sun pleaded guilty today to money laundering conspiracy; James pleaded guilty on November 25, 2025, to wire fraud conspiracy.

According to public documents, the San Diego Elder Justice Task Force learned of the fraud scheme after a victim reported to Carlsbad police that she was duped over a period of months by fraudsters posing as government, bank and tech-support employees. She said she was using her computer when a pop-up window appeared, advising her to call for help because her computer had been hacked. She made the call.

Once the scammers discovered the victim had substantial savings, they convinced her she could safeguard her funds by obtaining gold bars and sending them to the U.S. treasury, which would create a locker under her name. Over the course of two months, the victim sent approximately $1,335,000 via three separate wire transfers to a precious metal business located in San Marcos, California. Once each of the wire transfers were completed, the victim was instructed to pick up the purchased precious metals—consisting of mostly gold—and to package them. The victim was then directed to hand the package over to an individual under the false pretense that it was being “secured” for safekeeping.

In their respective plea agreements, Sun and James both admitted to participating knowingly with the organization that operated technical support, bank impersonation and government impersonation scams targeting elderly victims throughout the United States, including in the Southern District of California.

As set forth in their plea agreements, in February 2024, the FBI set up a sting operation with the Carlsbad victim’s help. The victim was directed by scammers to meet up to deliver a final payment of $100,000 in gold bars. During surveillance, federal agents observed defendant James meet with the victim. After James provided the “secret” word, the victim handed James a package purporting to contain the gold. James then left the area and met co-conspirator Sun, who took possession of the package of gold bars. With the assistance of local law enforcement, Sun was then stopped and ultimately arrested. In addition to the fake gold bars, Sun had a false California driver’s license and a package containing $12,900 in bulk cash that had been sent by another victim.

This case was investigated by the San Diego Elder Justice Task Force and its member agencies, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Carlsbad Police Department, San Diego Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol.

A sentencing hearing for Sun and James is scheduled for February 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., before U.S. District Judge Barry Ted Moskowitz.

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is available through the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833 FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). You can also report fraud to any local law enforcement agency or on the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

The FBI requests that victims report:

The name of the person or company that contacted you.

Methods of communication used, including websites, emails, and telephone numbers.

Any bank account number(s) to which you wired funds and the recipient name(s).

The name and location of the metal dealer company and the account to which you wired funds, if you were instructed to buy precious metals.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin Mokhtari and Francisco Nagel.

DEFENDANTS

Case Number 24-cr-1007-BTM

Xilin Sun Age: 35 Ontario, CA

Case Number 24-cr-2607-BTM

Alexander Charles James Age: 21 Los Angeles, CA

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Xilin Sun

Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments – Title 18, U.S.C., Section 1956(h)

Maximum penalty: Twenty years in prison; a maximum $500,000 fine or twice the amount of monetary instruments involved in the offense, whichever is greatest

Alexander Charles James



Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud - Title 18, U.S.C., Sections 1349

Maximum penalties: Thirty years in prison; $1 million fine

INVESTIGATING AGENCIES

Federal Bureau of Investigation

San Diego Elder Justice Task Force

Carlsbad Police Department

California Highway Patrol

San Diego County District Attorney’s Office

San Diego Police Department

*The charges and allegations contained in an indictment or complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.