Webster Groves Man Admits Sending, Receiving Child Pornography

ST. LOUIS – A man from Webster Groves, Missouri on Tuesday admitted sending and receiving child sexual abuse material online.

Joseph A. Seiffertt, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. He admitted possessing 43 images and 433 videos containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his cell phone, as well as AI-powered apps that he used to depict clothed individuals, including minors, in the nude. Seiffertt also discussed the sexual abuse of minors with someone online and shared and received CSAM via the Kik Messenger app.

Seiffertt is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2026. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will recommend a sentence of 12 years in prison, followed by a lifetime on supervised release.

The FBI and the St. Louis County Special Investigations Unit investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Department of Justice Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.