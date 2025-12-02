Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Machinegun

MINNEAPOLIS – Ibrahim Ahmed Mohamud, a/k/a “Ibbs” and “30,” age 19, pled guilty in federal court today to Possession of a Machinegun, announced U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

Mohamud is a member of the criminal street gang known as “YSL” (“Young Slime Life”). Witnesses implicated Mohamud, who goes by “Ibbs,” in a drive-by shooting that occurred on February 24, 2024. According to witnesses, Mohamud shot at the victim after mistaking him for a member of a rival street gang known as “Muddy,” which associates with the Somali Outlaws street gang.

Based on this information, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Mohamud and his vehicle. Officers found two guns inside Mohamud’s car—a Glock 19x 9mm pistol equipped with a switch, rendering it fully automatic, and a Glock 17 9mm pistol. These firearms were forensically linked to a shooting that occurred just two days prior at a residence in Lino Lakes, Minnesota. The targets of that shooting were suspected members of the Muddy street gang. One of those targets had previously been the victim of another gang-related assault by YSL members during a basketball game at Robbinsdale High School on January 28, 2025.

During the vehicle search, police squad vehicle video recorded Mohamud as he attempted to pressure a juvenile occupant of the vehicle into taking responsibility for the firearms, believing the juvenile would not be prosecuted due to his age. Mohamud’s DNA was found on the Glock 19x 9mm pistol equipped with a switch.

Mohamud pled guilty today in U.S. District Court before Judge Laura M. Provinzino. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Blaine Police Department, the Minneapolis Police Department, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristian C. Weir for the District of Minnesota and Trial Attorney Alexandra Swain of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section are prosecuting the case.