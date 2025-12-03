Royal Concrete Reaches Milestone of More Than 300 Five Star Reviews in Columbus Ohio

Royal Concrete logo Concrete driveway from Royal Concrete Concrete patio from Royal Concrete

Royal Concrete surpasses 300 reviews while strengthening its reputation as Columbus’s leading contractor in residential and commercial concrete.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Concrete, a residential and commercial concrete contractor in Columbus, Ohio, announces it has maintained over 300 five star reviews from customers, marking a notable milestone for the company in the Columbus metropolitan area. With more than five years of service and a team bringing over 20 years of industry experience, Royal Concrete continues to focus on consistent workmanship and customer satisfaction across a range of concrete solutions.

“Our commitment to quality and customer service is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jonathan Cortes, CEO of Royal Concrete. “Achieving and maintaining over 300 perfect 5-star reviews is a testament to the hard work and professionalism our team brings to every project, whether it’s a residential patio or a large commercial slab. We take pride in transforming properties with durable, aesthetically pleasing concrete that stands the test of time.”

Royal Concrete provides concrete services for homeowners and businesses, including sidewalks, garage slabs, pool decks, stamped concrete patios, fire pits, seating walls, and related projects. Each installation is completed with attention to detail aimed at ensuring safety, durability, and long term function.

“Our clients value both our technical approach and clear communication throughout the process,” added Sarah Johnson, Operations Manager. “From the initial consultation to project completion, we work to meet defined standards and project expectations. This consistency has helped us build ongoing relationships in the Columbus community.”

Founded five years ago, Royal Concrete has expanded its work across Columbus and Central Ohio. The company’s team brings over two decades of combined industry experience, supporting projects of various sizes throughout the region.

Contact Royal Concrete

Royal Concrete

16301 Hartford Rd

Sunbury, OH 43074

(614) 787-2827

sales@royalconcreteoh.com

About Royal Concrete

Royal Concrete is a residential and commercial concrete contractor based in Columbus, Ohio. With over five years of service and a team bringing more than two decades of industry experience, the company provides installation of sidewalks, garage slabs, pool decks, patios, stamped concrete, and custom outdoor features such as fire pits and seating walls. Royal Concrete focuses on clear communication and workmanship aimed at durable, long lasting concrete installations. For more information, visit royalconcreteoh.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.