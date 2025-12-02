NewTree Fruit Company Secures Strategic Investment From Finlays To Scale Its Industry Leading De-Sugared Fruit Tech

Innovation Using De-Sugared Juice

New Partnership to also include beverage manufacturer, Leahy-IFP

DE PERE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewTree Fruit Company, LLC, is excited to announce that Finlays, a leading B2B supplier of tea, coffee, botanical ingredients, and solutions to many of the world’s best-loved beverage brands, has made a strategic investment in our business, acquiring a minority stake.With this investment, Finlays joins NewTree and its proven distribution partner Apura Ingredients, in scaling our presence throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. By leveraging the integrated sales capabilities of Finlays Solutions, Finlays’ US-centered global extracts business, we are creating a powerful platform for market penetration and accelerated growth.Finlays was founded in 1750 and today has operations across five continents. Finlays Solutions, headquartered in the US and with operations globally, is a leader in beverage innovation , specializing in high-quality tea, coffee and botanical solutions. The alliance with NewTree Fruit Company highlights Finlays’ commitment to bold, forward-thinking bets on nutrition-led innovation in the food and beverage industry.In October, Finlays acquired Illinois-based Leahy-IFP, a major aseptic packer and formulator of natural fruit-based beverages and is currently in the process of integrating Leahy-IFP with Finlays Solutions. Leahy-IFP has a strong portfolio of fruit-based beverages and nutritional formulations which complement NewTree’s De-Sugaring technology, creating a powerful synergy across beverage categories. By joining forces with NewTree Fruit Company, Finlays Solutions is adding fresh innovation to its portfolio, helping customers gain access to industry leading low/no sugar solutions."We are delighted to be backing such an exciting and innovative business," said James Woodrow, Group Managing Director, Finlays. "The strategic investment in NewTree Fruit Company, combined with our recent acquisition of Leahy-IFP, strengthens our position in North America and aligns with our focus of bringing sustainable, health-focused food and beverage solutions to our customers."NewTree’s patented technology removes natural sugars from whole fruit while preserving and concentrating its nutrient density , including heart-healthy antioxidants, and natural electrolytes. It also maintains the vibrant color and natural acids derived from fruits such as blueberry, cranberry, and pomegranate. The result is a super concentrated, clean label ingredient that delivers the taste and vitality of real fruit, minus the sugar and with fewer carbohydrates and calories."Aligning with Finlays Solutions accelerates our vision for a healthier, more sustainable future for consumers across the globe." said Chad Anderson, CEO at NewTree Fruit Company. “Our technology enables a new generation of food and beverage products that deliver the purity and potency of fruit naturally, without compromise.”About FinlaysFinlays is a global supplier of tea, coffee, botanical ingredients and solutions to many of the world’s best-loved beverage brands, retailers and foodservice operators. It exists to empower our customers to create a world where every sip brings joy, something it is uniquely placed to achieve thanks to its global scale, trusted partnerships, and over 200 years of experience in beverages. With a heritage stretching back to 1750, Finlays operates across five continents and places sustainability at the heart of all it does, supporting the long-term prosperity of our industry and all those connected to it.About Finlays SolutionsFinlays Solutions is a global leader in beverage innovation, specializing in high-quality tea, coffee and botanical solutions. Headquartered in the U.S., Finlays Solutions has operations across Rhode Island, Texas, the U.K., and Kenya, and in 2025 acquired Leahy-IFP – a major aseptic packer and formulator of natural fruit-based beverages based in Illinois. With generations of expertise through its parent company Finlays, Finlays Solutions blends tradition with cutting-edge technology to craft exceptional, sustainable and innovative beverages. Its customer-centric approach and deep industry knowledge make Finlays Solutions a trusted partner, providing expert guidance and comprehensive support throughout the development journey. Whether through advanced technology, market insights or bold ideas, Finlays Solutions is committed to shaping the future of beverages.About NewTree Fruit CompanyNewTree Fruit Company is a Traverse City, NewTree Fruit Company is a Traverse City, MI-based company dedicated to improving nutrition while reducing sugar consumption among consumers worldwide. With its patented De-Sugaring Technology, NewTree has successfully reduced sugar to 1g or less in an 8oz juice-based product while maintaining taste and delivering the full nutritional value of two servings of fruit. For more information, please visit www.newtreefruit.com

