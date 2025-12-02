Servana Launches to Transform Receivables Servicing with Modern Technology and Consumer-First Approach

New receivables servicing company brings digital-first technology, transparency, and expert teams to lenders across the credit spectrum.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new platform combines digital innovation, flexible workflows, and human expertise to deliver better outcomes for lenders and borrowers.Servana, a next-generation receivables servicing and purchasing company, announced today its official launch and availability to financial institutions, merchants, and lenders across the credit spectrum. Built by a focused team of industry veterans and technology innovators, Servana addresses longstanding challenges in the servicing industry through modern digital infrastructure, personalized consumer engagement, and unwavering transparency.We saw an opportunity to rethink how servicing is delivered," said John Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Servana. "Too often, servicing has been treated as a back-office function rather than a strategic asset. Our clients understand that every interaction shapes customer perception and long-term relationship value. We built Servana to honor that reality with transparency at every touchpoint.A Platform Built on Transparency and ExpertiseServana's platform supports loans, leases, retail installment contracts, and promissory notes across all credit tiers. The company delivers modern consumer portals with self-service capabilities, real-time API integration that connects directly to client systems, segmented recovery strategies tailored to borrower behavior, and trained servicing teams that combine technology with empathetic support.Transparency is not a feature. It is foundational to everything we do," said Owens, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in receivables management, consumer lending, and loan servicing to his role. "Borrowers deserve to understand their accounts. Lenders deserve to see performance in real time. Our platform was designed to eliminate ambiguity and build trust through honest, accessible information.Rather than building a sprawling organization, Servana assembled a small, expert team with deep operational and technology experience in regulated financial services. The leadership team brings complementary expertise across every dimension of the business. Owens leads strategic vision and client partnerships. David Rodman, Founder and Executive Chair, contributes more than 25 years of entrepreneurial and operational leadership. André Willingham, Vice President of Operations, brings over 15 years of experience driving performance improvements and client success in financial services.We believe in quality over scale," said Owens. "Our team has managed billions in receivables and built compliant operations from the ground up. That focus allows us to move quickly, solve problems creatively, and deliver service that reflects our clients' standards.Gratitude and CommitmentLaunching during the holiday season holds special meaning for the Servana executive team. Owens expressed appreciation for the clients, partners, and advisors who supported the company's development.We are deeply grateful to everyone who has walked this journey with us," said Owens. "Launching in December reminds us of what matters most: relationships, trust, and treating people with dignity. Those values define our company, and we carry them into every conversation, every resolution, and every partnership we build.Servana is currently onboarding clients and is available for partnership discussions with lenders, merchants, and financial institutions seeking a modern servicing solution built on transparency, expertise, and honest engagement.About ServanaServana is a receivables servicing and purchasing company that combines digital-first technology with human expertise to deliver better outcomes for lenders and borrowers. The company supports all contract types and credit tiers with flexible, API-connected workflows, modern consumer portals, and performance-driven recovery strategies.For more information, visit www.servanafinancial.com or contact Megan Block-Brewer media@servananfinancial.com

