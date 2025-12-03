DUST Identity and Secure Bits Partner to Strengthen Sovereign Resilience and Domestic Supply-Chain Integrity

DUST Identity & Secure Bits Strengthen Sovereign Resilience in Australia

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUST Identity and Secure Bits Partner to Strengthen Supply-Chain Integrity Across Australia and the South Pacific.DUST Identity, the global leader in physical-to-digital item authentication, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Secure Bits. Effective immediately, Secure Bits will represent DUST Identity across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, making Secure Bits the only authorized DUST partner in the region supporting government agencies, defense programs, and commercial industries in securing high-value materials and assets.As domestic manufacturing levels have declined and dependency on geographically dispersed supply chains has increased, the region faces growing vulnerabilities, from counterfeit parts to unverifiable materials. Both DUST Identity and Secure Bits share the same mission: restoring trust in what organizations produce, procure, and deploy, ensuring that critical assets can be authenticated with certainty rather than assumption.“We are thrilled to deepen our presence in Australia through Secure Bits,” said Ophir Gaathon, Co-Founder and CEO of DUST Identity. “Their regional credibility and understanding of sovereign priorities will allow us to support customers who need material verification, item-level identity, and tamper-resistant authentication.”“This partnership directly supports our commitment to securing supply chains and strengthening national resilience,” said Nick Owen, CEO & Manager of Technical Services for Secure Bits. “DUST’s diamond-anchored identity technology is groundbreaking, and we’re proud to bring it to organizations working to safeguard military readiness, protect industrial integrity, and maintain public trust.”Secure Bits brings extensive sovereign capability to the partnership, including a purpose-built conformal coating and spray coatings facility, sovereign “recipes” for sensitive processes, and the ability to support both on-premise and sovereign-hosted cloud environments for government clients. These capabilities allow sensitive programs to remain fully within Australian jurisdiction, while supporting Defense’s priorities for sovereign manufacturing, secure supply chains, and independently verifiable product assurance.Together, the companies will support a wide range of applications - including aerospace, defense, advanced manufacturing, energy, mining, transportation, and sensitive commercial goods — enabling item-level authentication, traceable provenance, and enduring confidence in the lifecycle of materials.About DUST IdentityDUST Identity enables trusted physical identity for components and materials using an unclonable diamond-based signature that links every item to its secure digital record. DUST works with enterprises and governments to prevent counterfeiting, secure supply chains, and prove material authenticity at scale.About Secure BitsSecure Bits is a leading provider of secure manufacturing and technology solutions within Australia and the South Pacific. The company works with government, defense, and industry partners to safeguard critical systems, strengthen resilience, and enforce trust in both physical and digital domains.

