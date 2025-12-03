Texas State Board of Education Member Evelyn Brooks Announces Run for Texas Governor

Evelyn Brooks, Candidate for Texas Governor

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Evelyn Brooks aims to make Texas the most liberty-minded state in the United States of America

Like the proverbial frog in a pot, the rights of Texans have given way to rising threats from AI job replacement, global influence, Socialism, and even Sharia law.” — Evelyn Brooks

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evelyn Brooks filed with the Republican Party of Texas as a candidate for Texas governor. Brooks, Texas State Board of Education Member for District 14, is committed to restoring trustworthy, people-first government that protects our freedoms, strengthens our communities, and honors the Constitution.

“Big business and bureaucrats have directed the future of Texas for too long,” said Brooks. “It’s time for the voice of the people to ring through back rooms and boardrooms, and for Texas to reclaim its place as the most liberty-minded state in the United States of America.”

Brooks’ priorities include reinstating traditional classroom instruction methods, restricting the ability of local governments to raise property taxes without consent, and restoring the rights of Texans. “Like the proverbial frog in a pot, the rights of Texans have given way to rising threats from AI job replacement, global influence, Socialism, and even Sharia law. This is our moment to return power to the people of Texas.”

Additional priorities include raising the minimum salary range for teachers to $60,000 - $75,040, eliminating foreign ownership of farm and ranch land, fighting against the adoption of a Central Bank Digital Currency, and more. Brooks' vision is clear: a Texas where families can afford to live, work, raise children, and retire — and where the American dream is achievable again for every Texan.

The Republican primary is on March 3, 2026.

About Evelyn Brooks

Evelyn Brooks serves as the Texas State Board of Education Representative for District 14 and as Vice Chair on the Committee on Instruction. Evelyn maintains active engagement across the 18 counties she represents, building relationships with parents, administrators, and local leaders. Brooks has over 26 years of experience educating and inspiring young people to strive for excellence, to think independently, and to develop self-discipline.

Learn more at https://brooksfortexasgovernor.com/.

Media inquiries: info@brooksfortexasgovernor.com

