Jescraft Announces Leadership Transition; Cory Mahady Appointed President

Cory Mahady promoted to President of Jescraft

OXFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jescraft announced today the promotion of Cory Mahady to President, effective December 1, 2025. In his new role, Mahady will lead the company’s strategic direction and oversee operational initiatives as Jescraft continues its trajectory of growth, innovation, and expanded service to its customers.Mahady’s appointment follows the planned departure of Michael Brown, who will be leaving his role as President to pursue new professional opportunities and advisory engagements within the broader industry. The company extends its sincere gratitude to Brown for his leadership, dedication, and meaningful contributions throughout his tenure.“Our Board of Directors has full confidence in Cory’s leadership, vision, and deep understanding of our business,” the company said in a statement. “His commitment to operational excellence and customer success positions Jescraft for a strong and dynamic next chapter.”Mahady brings extensive experience in operations, manufacturing, and organizational development, and has been instrumental in guiding Jescraft’s recent initiatives to strengthen product quality, enhance customer service, and modernize internal processes.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.