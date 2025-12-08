Sedona Welcomes Mystic, Master Nick Eagle, as Special Guest – Leaves Attendees 'Completely Transformed.'

Special Guest, Master Nick Eagle at his booth

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over this last weekend, many visitors experienced what they came to Sedona for: spontaneous awakenings, tears of recognition, and life-changing clarity, all courtesy of special guest Master Nick Eagle.From his booth at the show, Master Nick gifted free “Awakening Sessions” that combined live Kundalini activation, transmission of ancient kryias, and one simple, piercing question: “What is it you truly seek?”Event producer Marlo Johnson of Marlo Johnson Productions shared: “We are deeply grateful to Master Nick Eagle for bringing an entirely new dimension of light and healing. His presence elevated the entire event into something sacred.”In addition to the one-on-one sessions, Master Nick taught his Enlightenment Protocol and participants walked away with practical tools to operate at higher levels, dissolve fear and master confidence.About Master Nick Eagle, PhD:After his greatest awakening, Master Nick spent four years in seclusion building his Eagle Vortex Awakening Sanctuary in Sedona, earning his PhD in Philosophy and authoring the current Amazon #1 bestselling spiritual book. He also holds a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and World titles.Now he is stepping fully into the public spotlight, accepting invitations for festivals, podcasts, speaking engagements, and private retreats.He is currently booking:Exclusive one-on-one and small-group retreats at Eagle Vortex Awakening Sanctuary (Sedona, AZ)Podcast interviews & public speaking appearances worldwidePrivate mentorship for high-performers ready to operate at enlightened levelsDownload press kit (bio, high-res photos, interview footage):Media, podcast, and booking inquiries:Mandy HawkStudent & Media Liaison for Master Nick Eagleeagleawakenme@gmail.comWebsite: https://www.nickeaglemystic.com Instagram/YouTube/X: @masternickeagle

