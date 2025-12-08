Sedona Welcomes Mystic, Master Nick Eagle, as Special Guest – Leaves Attendees 'Completely Transformed.'
From his booth at the show, Master Nick gifted free “Awakening Sessions” that combined live Kundalini activation, transmission of ancient kryias, and one simple, piercing question: “What is it you truly seek?”
Event producer Marlo Johnson of Marlo Johnson Productions shared: “We are deeply grateful to Master Nick Eagle for bringing an entirely new dimension of light and healing. His presence elevated the entire event into something sacred.”
In addition to the one-on-one sessions, Master Nick taught his Enlightenment Protocol and participants walked away with practical tools to operate at higher levels, dissolve fear and master confidence.
About Master Nick Eagle, PhD:
After his greatest awakening, Master Nick spent four years in seclusion building his Eagle Vortex Awakening Sanctuary in Sedona, earning his PhD in Philosophy and authoring the current Amazon #1 bestselling spiritual book. He also holds a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and World titles.
Now he is stepping fully into the public spotlight, accepting invitations for festivals, podcasts, speaking engagements, and private retreats.
He is currently booking:
Exclusive one-on-one and small-group retreats at Eagle Vortex Awakening Sanctuary (Sedona, AZ)
Podcast interviews & public speaking appearances worldwide
Private mentorship for high-performers ready to operate at enlightened levels
Download press kit (bio, high-res photos, interview footage):
https://www.nickeaglemystic.com/media-kit
Media, podcast, and booking inquiries:
Mandy Hawk
Student & Media Liaison for Master Nick Eagle
eagleawakenme@gmail.com
Website: https://www.nickeaglemystic.com
Instagram/YouTube/X: @masternickeagle
Master Nick Eagle
Eagle Vortex
eagleawakenme@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.