ERISA Risk Management Closes $250 Million in Q3 Plan Terminations, Expands Support for Attorneys and M&A Teams

“ERISA Risk Management closes $250M in Q3 plan terminations and expands support for attorneys and M&A teams with upgraded automated compliance technology.”

Our role is simple: we remove the retirement plan complications that slow down transactions” — David Donaldson

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERISA Risk Management LLC announced the successful closure of over $250 million in retirement plan terminations in Q3 2025, alongside an expanded focus on helping attorneys, corporate counsel, and M&A teams resolve retirement plan obligations during asset sales. The firm’s recent technology upgrade has improved processing speed, accuracy, and coordination for plan sponsors and legal teams.During many asset sales, sellers choose to terminate their retirement plan, typically a 401(k), to eliminate legacy liabilities after the transaction closes. ERISA Risk Management provides a turnkey, fully compliant process that completes all required steps without adding work for attorneys or deal advisors.A major advantage is the firm’s integration with their affiliate, SMART IRA Plan Solutions, which covers the cost of ERISA Risk Management’s services. This creates a cost-free, simplified, and liability-conscious solution for companies divesting assets or preparing for acquisition.“Our role is simple: we remove the retirement plan complications that slow down transactions,” said David Donaldson , CEO of ERISA Risk Management and former U.S. Department of Labor Senior Investigator. “Deal teams rely on us to close legacy 401(k) plans, finalize communications, and deliver audit-ready files. Our enhanced technology directly contributed to closing more than $250 million in Q3, and we expect to approach $2 billion in 2026 based on current engagements.”The firm works closely with counsel, recordkeepers, administrators, and sellers to ensure all ERISA and tax requirements are satisfied. This includes plan termination resolutions, required notices, blackout coordination, distributions, rollovers, and completion of final audit files, fully resolving retirement plan obligations before the transaction is executed.“With regulatory scrutiny at an all-time high, sellers need more than instructions—they need a partner who takes responsibility for the entire process,” Donaldson added. “Our automated compliance workflow ensures every termination is accurate, efficient, and completed on schedule.”About ERISA Risk Management, LLCERISA Risk Management is one of the largest ERISA fiduciary service providers in the United States, specializing in plan terminations, compliance oversight, and liability mitigation during asset sales. The firmʼs advanced automated workflow ensures all ERISA and tax requirements are handled accurately and on schedule, while its integration with SMART IRA Plan Solutions provides a smooth transition for employers and participants. ERISA Risk Management and its family of companies—ERISA SMART, ERISA Trust Services, Participant ID, and 360 Payroll Bridge Solutions—offer a full range of services designed to mitigate the risks associated with ERISA regulations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.