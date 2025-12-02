Christopher Fine Diamonds Unveils Arizona’s First In-Person CAD Jewelry Design Experience

Submit Release
Christopher Fine Diamonds launches Arizona’s first in-person CAD jewelry design, letting customers create custom rings with a master jeweler in real time.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Fine Diamonds, a leading family-owned jeweler serving the East Valley for over 21 years, has launched Arizona’s first and only in-person CAD jewelry design experience. This innovative service allows customers to sit directly with a master jeweler and watch their engagement ring or custom jewelry design come to life in real time — a first-of-its-kind offering in the state’s jewelry industry.

Unlike traditional jewelry stores that outsource CAD work or require back-and-forth render revisions, Christopher Fine Diamonds brings the entire process in-house. Customers can collaborate live with award-winning CAD specialist and master jeweler Chris Uptain, reviewing design changes instantly and approving every detail before production.

“Most jewelers send CAD work overseas or to off-site designers, and customers have to wait days or even weeks to see changes,” said co-owner Kelly Uptain. “We believed people deserved a more transparent, interactive, and exciting experience — so we built the first fully in-person CAD design studio in Arizona.”

With the new in-person CAD experience, customers can:

Create one-of-a-kind engagement rings, wedding bands, and custom jewelry

View multiple center stone sizes, shapes, and settings instantly

Make real-time adjustments to design details

Approve 360-degree renderings before casting

Work directly with the same jeweler who builds their piece

Enjoy a completely transparent and educational process

This hands-on approach eliminates uncertainty and empowers couples to design confidently, whether they’re choosing lab-grown diamonds, natural diamonds, or heirloom gemstones.

“We’ve always been known for custom work, but this elevates the entire process,” added Uptain. “Customers love watching their vision appear on screen — it turns ring designing into a meaningful experience instead of a guessing game.”

Christopher Fine Diamonds continues to serve customers from Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Ahwatukee, and across the East Valley, offering engagement rings, custom jewelry, repairs, appraisals, and ethical lab-grown diamonds.

The new in-person CAD design service is available by appointment at the Chandler showroom.

