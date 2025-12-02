Revitalizing Pittsburgh: Shapiro Administration Helps Break Ground on Major Esplanade Development Project

The Commonwealth has invested $35 million into the sustainable development project in the city’s North Side that is expected to inject $1.5 billion into the economy, support nearly 14,000 total construction and permanent jobs, and create more housing options.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has been committed to strengthening Pennsylvania’s communities and growing our economy, and his 2025-26 state budget continues that momentum to deliver real results for Pennsylvanians.

Pittsburgh, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined Pittsburgh leaders to break ground on The Esplanade development project in Pittsburgh’s North Side that is projected to support 9,300 construction jobs, 4,500 permanent jobs, and generate $1.5 billion in economic output.

Family-owned Piatt Companies, based in western Pennsylvania, is developing the major, mixed-use, sustainable development project on 15 acres of post-industrial brownfield sites and expects it to be completed in 2029.

“The Esplanade project is an incredible example of how we can remake abandoned spaces to create affordable housing, parks, entertainment spaces, and hotels ― all while creating thousands of jobs and boosting our economy,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “This is going to be a game changer for the North Side ― and my Administration is proud to invest $35 million to make it happen.”

The Esplanade will include up to 750 apartments for rent with 20 percent of them being affordable to families making 80 percent of the area’s median income, as well as 126 condominiums. The riverfront community will feature public and green space, nearly 160,000 square feet of retail space, a Ferris Wheel and splash park, hotel with 225 guest rooms, marina, dining and entertainment options, and more.

“Governor Shapiro and I will never leave any community behind,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “That’s why I’m so excited for this groundbreaking, for a project that’s going to revitalize the Manchester and Chateau neighborhoods and create thousands of jobs. This is not just going to be a destination for visitors; it’s going to be a gathering place for this community. With projects like this, we’re continuing to reclaim one of Pittsburgh’s greatest assets — our rivers and riverfronts.”

The Commonwealth has invested $35 million into the Esplanade project including $25 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and $10 million through the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund.

“The Shapiro Administration continues to champion Pittsburgh’s revitalization because the city’s success is key to a strong and healthy economy all across Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Esplanade will redevelop 15 acres of brownfield sites, create thousands of construction and permanent jobs, and provide new housing options. This powerful economic development project will reinvigorate Pittsburgh neighborhoods and help the city compete in the global economy.”

Revitalizing Pittsburgh

Just over one year ago, Governor Shapiro and his Administration launched a historic 10-year plan to improve downtown Pittsburgh, uniting the city’s private sector, local government, corporate leaders, and nonprofits behind a plan to build more housing, revitalize public spaces, and improve safety, cleanliness, and affordability Downtown.

Since then, the effort has attracted nearly $600 million in public and private investment, including $62.6 million from the Commonwealth, $27.1 million from local government, and $376.9 million in private capital ― with additional support from philanthropic groups, corporate donors, and federal funding. These investments are also expected to generate more than 3,500 construction jobs over the next four years.

This past October, the Shapiro Administration celebrated the major progress being made to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh at the partial re-opening of the city’s new and modernized Market Square.

Additional progress includes:

Two other public space projects are on track to be completed ahead of next year’s NFL Draft ― Point State Park and Arts Landing. Combined with the Market Square improvements, the three major public space projects represent up to $85 million in downtown capital expenditure with all projects fully funded by state and local governments, private corporations, and the city’s foundations.

Seven major mixed-use conversion, construction, and improvement projects are underway to help the city attract more people to live and work in Pittsburgh. When completed, nearly 1,000 residential units will be added or preserved in the city’s downtown core, with one third of those units being affordable for residents with low-to-moderate income.

A cleaner, safer, and more vibrant downtown is being created through new housing opportunities and supportive services for people who are experiencing homelessness — leading to 93 percent fewer encampments and the closing of all major encampments. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has also power washed more than three million square feet of sidewalks and alleyways, while providing rent abatements and pop-up storefronts to support small businesses and reduce vacancies.

With the Commonwealth’s support, the City of Pittsburgh has also hired more than 50 new police officers and expanded its public safety presence downtown. The Steelers and Pirates have each contributed $1 million to strengthen co-responder mental health teams, expand youth outreach at the Jordan Miles Youth Center, add patrol officers, and support homelessness outreach.

A full list of projects included in Pittsburgh’s 10-year revitalization plan and a breakdown of Commonwealth investments is available online.

This progress in Pittsburgh reflects Governor Shapiro’s broader commitment to growing Pennsylvania’s economy and strengthening communities across the Commonwealth.

Key Budget Investments to Continue Driving Economic Growth

Governor Shapiro stood up for Pennsylvanians and stayed at the negotiating table to secure a 2025-26 state budget that delivers by continuing to invest in the people and places that drive our economy:

$50 million to ensure Pennsylvania is ready to welcome millions of visitors for America250 and other major events — including $10 million to support the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh .

for America250 and other major events . $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to continue strengthening commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania communities and supporting revitalization in towns and cities across the Commonwealth.

to continue strengthening commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania communities and supporting revitalization in towns and cities across the Commonwealth. $20 million for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance program to continue providing access to capital for minority-owned small businesses — a key driver of job creation and local economic growth.

to continue providing access to capital for minority-owned small businesses — a key driver of job creation and local economic growth. The Shapiro Administration will also continue deploying $500 million in site development funding to strengthen Pennsylvania’s inventory of pad-ready sites.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to spur the economy in the Governor’s 2025-26 budget and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

