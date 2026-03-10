Creating Jobs in Cumberland County: Governor Shapiro Secures $132.9 Million Investment from Schreiber Foods, Strengthening Pennsylvania’s Agriculture and Manufacturing Industries

Schreiber Foods is investing $132.9 million to expand capacity at its Shippensburg manufacturing facility. The Commonwealth is investing $1 million to support the dairy manufacturer’s project to create 47 new jobs and retain 516 existing positions Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has attracted over $40.4 billion in private-sector investment, creating more than 22,400 jobs in Pennsylvania.

Shippensburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Shapiro Administration has secured a $132.9 million investment from dairy products manufacturer Schreiber Foods to expand its manufacturing footprint in Cumberland County. The Administration is investing $1 million into the project, which will create 47 new jobs over the next three years and retain 516 existing positions.

With this investment, Schreiber Foods will expand its current facility in Shippensburg through new production lines, increasing their capacity for yogurt processing. Once complete, the expansion will enable the facility to process an additional 109,000 pounds of milk per day.

“Since taking office, my Administration has worked to put our Commonwealth’s agriculture industry at the center of Pennsylvania’s economic development — and we’ve backed that commitment up with real progress, launching the nation’s first-ever Ag Innovation Grant Program while making historic investments in site development and cutting red tape,” said Governor Shapiro. “Schreiber Foods’ decision to expand their manufacturing operations in the Commonwealth not only advances our goal to grow Pennsylvania’s economy, but invests in and supports our farmers, too.”

Schreiber Foods received a funding proposal from Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1 million Pennsylvania First Program grant, which connects businesses with trained workers, and was coordinated by BusinessPA.

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Schreiber’s manufacturing facility in Shippensburg today, to celebrate the company’s expansion.

“This investment from Schreiber Foods will help boost our economic competitiveness, create good-paying jobs, and support the dairy industry across the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Manufacturing and agriculture have long been two of Pennsylvania’s most important industries, which is why they’re central to our ten-year Economic Development Strategy. Our strong business climate is perfect for companies like Schreiber Foods that are ready to grow and thrive in Pennsylvania.”

The Commonwealth’s manufacturing and agriculture industries contribute more than $116 billion and $132.5 billion, respectively, to the Commonwealth’s economy each year. Pennsylvania also ranks eighth in the nation in milk production, with over 4,900 dairies producing nearly 10 billion pounds of milk, contributing $11.8 billion in annual economic revenue, and supporting 47,000 jobs across Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania’s farms and processors are not only part of our history, they are the foundation of our future,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Our dairies support family-sustaining jobs, fuel rural economies, preserve open space, recycle resources, create energy, and provide nutritious food. Strategic investments in milk production, operational efficiency, and on-farm innovation will increase volumes, strengthen businesses, and drive economic momentum across rural communities.”

Based in the United States, Schreiber Foods is a customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages, and yogurt, with more than 10,500 global employees. The company works closely with Pennsylvania dairies and dairy co-ops to source its milk from various Commonwealth dairies.

“Schreiber has been a proud member of the Shippensburg community for more than two decades,” said Trevor Farrell, President of Schreiber Foods. “This expansion reinforces our long-term commitment to this area, and we look forward to many more years of growth and partnership.”

In a typical month, Schreiber has the capacity to source its milk from 165 farms across 11 counties in Southcentral and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Growing Pennsylvania’s Economy and Boosting Innovation

To continue supporting Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses, Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget increases funding for innovation in agriculture, energy, life sciences, technology, and manufacturing:

Innovate in PA 2.0: The Governor’s budget would deploy nearly $100 million into the state’s innovation economy, creating and funding Innovate in PA 2.0 would provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

Ag Innovation Grant Program: Pennsylvania agriculture supports over 48,800 farms, nearly 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to our economy. The Governor’s budget includes a $9 million increase – a total of $19 million – for the first-in-the-nation Agricultural Innovation program.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $40.4 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 22,400 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

In every corner of the Commonwealth, manufacturers are recognizing the Shapiro Administration’s support, investing in the Commonwealth, and creating jobs for Pennsylvanians — from Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County to Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, and Qualex in Venango County.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #