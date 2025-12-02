Christy Ray to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christy Ray, certified pastor and founder of CC Styling Studio, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on overcoming trauma, transforming personal hardship into empowerment, and building a purpose-driven business.Women In Power is a groundbreaking TV series celebrating female entrepreneurs, CEOs, and industry leaders, capturing the journeys, challenges, and triumphs that shape influential women in business.The show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, showcases powerful stories that inspire the next generation of female leaders and can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Ray explores how faith, resilience, and giving back—such as offering free permanent makeup and scalp micropigmentation to cancer patients—can create lasting impact. She breaks down how turning personal pain into purpose fuels professional success and inspires others to rise above adversity.Viewers will walk away with tools to rebuild confidence, embrace purpose, and overcome life’s challenges.“Helping others heal while building my business has shown me that true strength comes from turning pain into purpose,” said Ray.Christy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting her personalized episode: https://www.womeninpowertv.com/christy-ray

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.