Dr. Sophora Acheson to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sophora Acheson, CEO of Restorative Pathways and creator of the RAFT program, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she shares how courage, clarity, and purpose fueled her mission to disrupt traditional systems and reshape approaches to family transformation.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Dr. Acheson explores how leading with discipline, authenticity, and alignment can transform entrenched systems, and why fear, failure, and resilience are essential catalysts for growth.She breaks down how women leading with both grit and grace can create breakthrough change, even in industries resistant to innovation. Viewers will learn how to turn discomfort into evolution, stay rooted in purpose, and lead with integrity during high-stakes decisions.“True power isn’t about control; it’s about using your voice to rebuild what others said could never change” said Dr. Acheson.Sophora’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting her personalized episode: https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/sophora-acheson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.